UH College of Pharmacy Joins Nationwide Network of Universities to Transform How Medications and Vaccines are Delivered

P. David Rogers, Pharm.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, has been selected by the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) to receive two major accolades for his research. The Russell R. Miller Award, the AACP’s most prestigious scholarly recognition, honors significant contributions to the clinical pharmacy literature. The Therapeutics Frontiers Lecture Award recognizes an internationally renowned scientist whose research is extending pharmacotherapy into new domains. It is highly unusual for these awards to be presented to the same individual in the same year.

7 DAYS AGO