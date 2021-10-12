CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH College of Pharmacy Joins Nationwide Network of Universities to Transform How Medications and Vaccines are Delivered

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Houston College of Pharmacy is joining the RAPID Alliance Medications 360 Study with a goal of transforming how medications and vaccines are delivered in the U.S. from 2022 – 2031. The RAPID Alliance is a multi-stakeholder research consortium founded in the University of Louisville Center for Health Organization Transformation (CHOT), a National Science Foundation-funded research center.

