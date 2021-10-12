UH College of Pharmacy Joins Nationwide Network of Universities to Transform How Medications and Vaccines are Delivered
The University of Houston College of Pharmacy is joining the RAPID Alliance Medications 360 Study with a goal of transforming how medications and vaccines are delivered in the U.S. from 2022 – 2031. The RAPID Alliance is a multi-stakeholder research consortium founded in the University of Louisville Center for Health Organization Transformation (CHOT), a National Science Foundation-funded research center.uh.edu
