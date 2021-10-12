CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘Brilliant NYC’ to replace gifted and talented exam; expand advanced instruction to more students

By Associated Press, Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFS57_0cOpTjPs00

NEW YORK — As New York City phases out its gifted and talented program for students, Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined its Brilliant NYC plan that will take its place.

The mayor said the change will help tens of thousands of students get advanced instruction, instead of just a select few.

“We’re going to build a New York City for everyone, going forward, it means giving every child opportunity, that means doing away with some of the things that artificially held kids back,” the mayor said.

“So many kids’ gifts haven’t been recognized because there was no venue for them to be seen and drawn out and supported,” he added.

New York public schools to end gifted and talented program

Starting in the next school year, the city will stop giving 4-year-olds a screening test used to identify gifted and talented students, according to an outline of the plan released by the city’s education department on Friday.

Brilliant NYC will accelerate instruction for all elementary school students and will serve 26 times more students than the current program, according to the mayor.

“It’s up to us to disrupt the status quo so every student in every school in every neighborhood can fly,” Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said.

The plan will also require the hiring of additional teachers who are trained to provide that instruction.

COVID vaccine religious exemption stays for NY health care workers

Beginning with next year’s kindergarten class, the expansion will be tailored to all students.

“This is a gamechanger for students, families and schools,” Porter added.

The gifted and talented program currently admits only 2,500 pupils a year out of 65,000 kindergartners citywide, and critics say it favors whites and Asian American students, while enrolling disproportionately few Black and Latino children.

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee who is expected to become the next mayor in November’s election, “will assess the plan and reserves his right to implement policies based on the needs of students and parents, should he become mayor,” said Adams spokesperson Evan Thies.

When asked how he would ensure “Brilliant NYC” will make a meaningful impact in the long run, Mayor de Blasio said he believes the plan is “showing a better way to do things” than just with a single standardized test.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

NY employers can’t test for marijuana, with few exceptions

NEW YORK — Most employees in New York can no longer be subjected to drug testing for marijuana by their employers as part of the state’s new law that legalized adult use of marijuana. The state Department of Labor released a FAQ document earlier in October to help guide employers when situations or questions arise […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC’s Board of Health calls racism a public health crisis

NEW YORK — New York City’s Board of Health has passed a resolution that names racism as a public health crisis, joining the growing list of state and local governments around the country that have done so in recent years. The resolution calls on the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to take steps […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How The Center serves NYC’s LGBTQ community

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Tuesday, Oct. 19 is National LGBTQ Center Awareness Day, which celebrates the vital services provided by LGBTQ community centers across the country. Local centers operate like a network, bringing people in the LGBTQ community together. Plus, in times of crisis, these centers often provide the first line of contact. Jeffrey Klein, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
PIX11

Adams, Sliwa spar over crime and COVID in 1st NYC mayoral debate

NEW YORK — The two men running to become New York City’s next mayor offered starkly different visions at their first debate Wednesday about how to lead the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic, improve public safety and gird the city of 8.8 million people for more powerful storms driven by climate change. Democrat […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Non-profit organization empowers women in communications field

NEW YORK — The non-profit organization New York Women in Communications has been empowering women for decades. And through its scholarship program, the organization has set female communicators — including one of PIX11 News’ very own — up for success. Yamila Martinez, one of nine students who received a scholarship from the organization this year, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#The Gifted#Brilliant Nyc#Starting#Covid#Asian American#Latino#Democratic
PIX11

NYC mayoral candidates Adams, Sliwa clash on bike and bus lanes

NEW YORK CITY — Two weeks until Election Day and less than a week from early voting, the differences between the leading candidates for New York City mayor are becoming more apparent. Tuesday, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa discussed their transportation platforms, the future of bike lanes, and the rise in traffic fatalities […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

PIX11

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy