AllEars TV: SETTLE OUR FEUD in Disney World

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The cost of a Disney World vacation has soared more than 3,000 percent since 1971, said Jacob Passy at MarketWatch. When the Florida theme park first opened 50 years ago, a one-day admission pass cost $3.50. Today, that same pass ranges from $109 to $159, depending on the popularity of the park you wish to visit. The increase is more than five times that of the consumer price index. "The costs of other aspects of a trip to Disney World have risen" as well. Rooms at the Polynesian and Contemporary Resorts (the two original Disney hotels) cost $453 to $921 a night, up from $29 to $44 in 1970. Disney also used to offer free resort parking and complimentary shuttles from the airport, but those perks have been eliminated.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO