AllEars TV: SETTLE OUR FEUD in Disney World

By Stephen Bynum
allears.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the constitution walls throw RJay off his game? Will Club Cool be Molly’s downfall? Either way, it’s on. Click Below to See Settle Our Feud: DisneyWorld Ultimate Challenge!. What’s your favorite ride in EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!. AllEars TV: Can YOU Stay at Disney World’s...

allears.net

Comments / 0

crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
allears.net

How Much Will Disney World Cost in 2022?

Are you thinking about taking a trip to Disney World in 2022? There are certainly plenty of reasons to visit — the 50th Anniversary Celebration will be in full swing, with new entertainment and dining experiences to enjoy (not to mention new thrill rides like TRON Lightcycle Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind).
TRAVEL
allears.net

Disney World is Charging HOW Much For 50th Anniversary M&Ms?!

The Main Street Confectionery reopened with a NEW look just a few weeks ago in Magic Kingdom and we’ve been checking out all of the new sweets and treats ever since!. Inside you can find things like create your own popcorn mix, slushies, desserts covered in Skittles, and more. And, today a brand new item landed in the shop for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, but you’re going to have to shell out some big bucks if you want to get your hands on this candy!
FOOD & DRINKS
mynews13.com

Disney Genie to debut this month at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney is finally ready to unleash Disney Genie, the new app-based service designed to help guests navigate the theme parks during their visits. The complimentary service include planning tools to help guests maximize their visits. There will also be Genie+, a paid option to bypass the regular...
CELL PHONES
Inside the Magic

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane at Disney World: Full Attractions List!

Disney Genie officially launches at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on October 19, 2021, and we have all of the details. Disney has just released the full list of attractions included with the cost of Disney Genie+ at Disney World ($15 per Guest, per day) and the a-la-carte attraction selections that Guests can make for an additional fee.
TRAVEL
Connecticut Post

How to Appreciate Disney World As An Adult

Hot take: Theme parks like those found at the Walt Disney World Resort are fun when you’re an adult. As a kid, you may be awestruck by the presence of a princess. But as an adult, you can really appreciate the intense attention to detail and fusion of immersive design, technology, and stagecraft that brings these worlds to life. (Not to mention the food and drink.)
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

3 Attractions, 1 Shop, and More Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

From time to time, certain attractions will be unavailable for maintenance and refurbishment in Disney World. If you’re planning a visit to the parks (or even the resorts) it can be important to know about the ones that might impact your vacation. That’s why we keep you up to date with the latest Disney refurbishments here at AllEars! And, this week, we’re bringing you a look at everything that will be CLOSED from October 18th to October 24th, 2021. Let’s get to it!
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Biggest Mistakes in Disney History

Disney has had some big hits and, well, some big misses, too. Don’t look at us that way, Jack, we’ll explain. We might love some seriously amazing Disney parks and movies, but they can’t all be winners. Let’s look at the biggest mistakes in Disney history!. Superstar Limo. First up,...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Hyperinflation at Disney World

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The cost of a Disney World vacation has soared more than 3,000 percent since 1971, said Jacob Passy at MarketWatch. When the Florida theme park first opened 50 years ago, a one-day admission pass cost $3.50. Today, that same pass ranges from $109 to $159, depending on the popularity of the park you wish to visit. The increase is more than five times that of the consumer price index. "The costs of other aspects of a trip to Disney World have risen" as well. Rooms at the Polynesian and Contemporary Resorts (the two original Disney hotels) cost $453 to $921 a night, up from $29 to $44 in 1970. Disney also used to offer free resort parking and complimentary shuttles from the airport, but those perks have been eliminated.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

One Of Our Favorite Disney World Burgers Is Getting An Upgrade!

It may not seem possible, but some of our favorite burgers have come from Disney World restaurants. Sure, you can get a burger anywhere, but some restaurants at the resort have elevated the whole meat-on-a-bun snack!. Recently we’ve enjoyed a wide variety of burgers, including one that looked like Mr....
RESTAURANTS
thrillgeek.com

Disney Genie Launching Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney has recently announced that the Disney Genie service will launch on Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World Resort!. Available for all guests on the My Disney Experience app, the complimentary service offers new features that help create the best day possible. These features include a personalized itinerary creator that maps out an entire day inspired by things you tell the app you like, as well as helping make the most of your park time.
CELL PHONES
d23.com

Build Your Own Disney Park in Disney Wonderful Worlds

Looking for a way to experience Disney magic on-the-go? Top game developers Ludia and Jam City have teamed up with Disney to create Disney Wonderful Worlds, a colorful decoration Match-3 puzzle game, now available for download through the App Store and Google Play. This magical game allows players to experience a unique storyline while customizing their very own Disney-inspired theme park. Here are some of the features we’re most excited to see:
VIDEO GAMES
disneydining.com

Our Top Tips for Saving Money on Dining in Disney World

In our opinion, everyone deserves a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth. That said, visiting Disney World is incredibly expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to make it a little bit less pricey. One of the best ways to do this? Saving money on dining in Disney World. There...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Finding The Best Coffee in Disney World

If you’re anything like me, coffee is a must-have to get through the day. In fact, I don’t do much of anything until I’ve had my coffee, especially on those early Disney mornings. The problem? I don’t particularly like the regular drip coffee served up in most Disney Resort food courts and restaurant locations. This has led me on a mission to find the best coffee at Disney World.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Disney+ Disney Parks collection features 50th Walt Disney World special

Disney+ has launched an all-new dedicated Disney Parks Collection featuring favorite original series like “Behind the Attraction,” “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” and “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” as well as the new “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World,” a look at the resort’s 50-year history, including a peek into its future.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything Coming to Disney World in 2022

Changing health and safety measures, new restaurants, new rides, and the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration. But even with all that, 2022 is going to be pretty big as well! Here’s everything we know that’s coming to Disney World next year. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. First up on the...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: Mickey Is SUPER Fancy Today in Disney World…As A Popcorn Bucket!

It’s 50th Anniversary season at Disney World for the next year and a half, which means there’s a TON of 50th Anniversary merch, food, and more coming to the parks!. Let’s check out yet another addition to Disney World’s massive 50th Anniversary merch collection!. Today, we spotted the 50th Celebration...
LIFESTYLE

