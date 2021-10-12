CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Jessica Chastain Up To?

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know anything about Jessica Chastain, it’s that she’s an actor who has red hair. Maybe you also know that she is not Bryce Dallas Howard, though a lot of people say they look similar (they don’t, really, but anyway). If you know one more thing about her, it’s probably that she went to Juilliard, because this tends to come up a lot. As someone who has seen most of Chastain’s filmography, it’s hard to know what else exactly to add to that pile. She’s worked with an impressive number of auteurs and accumulated numerous awards and nominations (including two Oscar noms), and has an undeniable level of technical expertise. She delivers every line like she’s trying to pass an acting intensive class, which almost always amounts to a performance that isn’t so much good or bad as it is “correct for the project,” even when the movie or show is more obviously good or bad.

thefashionistastories.com

Jessica Chastain in Stella McCartney at the ''Scenes From A Marriage'' NY Screening

Yesterday evening(October 10th) in New York, Jessica Chastain was spotted arriving for the premiere of her HBO series "Scenes From a Marriage" at Museum of Modern Art. For the occasion, the actress turned to STELLA MCCARTNEY, wearing a black cutout embellished halter dress. Her sexy dress got a splash of color via the contrasting fuchsia underlining. The silver embellished details on the neck & in the back, added some shine to her look so extra jewelry wasn't needed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain on How Their Friendship and the Pandemic Influenced ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s friendship helped fuel marketing for the Hagai Levi-directed Scenes From a Marriage ahead of its debut thanks to their now-famous slow-motion premiere carpet exchange. But during a special finale screening panel of the HBO limited series at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night, the actors revealed their dynamic bled into everything from their decision to work on the limited series to filming some of the more emotionally challenging moments of the series. The duo’s playful chemistry was on display during the panel event, where they joked back and forth about their bond on-set in...
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Jessica Chastain Recruits a Team of Badass Agents in Trailer for the Action Spy Film THE 355

An action-packed new trailer has been released for director Simon Kinberg’s upcoming action spy thriller The 355. Jessica Chastain stars in the film, and in it, she recruits a team of badass female agents to save the world. That team consists of Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penélope Cruz. The movie also stars Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Scenes from a Marriage review – Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s uncoupling is all killer, no filler

Ingmar Bergman’s original Scenes from a Marriage miniseries, released in 1973, was blamed for a spike in divorce rates. Whether this was factually true or just felt true enough, it was a recognition of the acuity of Bergman’s depiction of a disintegrating union. Indeed, his series – brought to life by an anguished Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson – has gone on to influence many films and television dramas that have since examined the same subject.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Jessica Chastain Recruits Lupita Nyong’o and More in “The 355”

Riding high on Emmy buzz for “Scenes from a Marriage” and Oscar buzz for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain is debuting a new trailer for “The 355.” The action pic sees her playing a CIA agent who assembles a dream team when a top-secret weapon lands in mercenary hands. “You’re the best in the world at what you do,” she tells her recruits: a German agent (Diane Kruger), a former MI6 ally and computer specialist (Lupita Nyong’o), and a Colombian psychologist (Penélope Cruz). The foursome embark on a global mission to retrieve the weapon and evade a mysterious woman (Bingbing Fan) who’s tracking them.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Chastain, Cruz, Nyong’o In “355”

A new full-length trailer has gone up for the female-led ensemble spy thriller “The 355”. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan star as a group of female spies from agencies across the globe who have teamed up. From Paris to Shanghai to Morocco, the women...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The 355’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o & Spy Femmes Have To Work Together Or Die Alone

Work together or die alone, that’s the mottos of “The 355,” a action thriller movie about a dream team of spies, played by a formidable group of female stars, that come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre. The film is jampacked with names, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez all star.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

‘Scenes from a Marriage’ Review: Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain have never been better

**Mild spoilers included, so don’t read if you haven’t watched the show**. Love is messy, and marriage then takes that material and tries to write a novel with it. Sometimes it’s sad and other times beautiful, but the weary pushback of life and your own DNA can eventually drown a union that at once seemed free and immortal. But the dead truth is that love is very mortal, and needs all the care and respect that a single soul can fathom.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: The Oscars Landscape in Mid-October

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., 11/19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, 11/12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. 11/17, trailer) A Hero (Amazon, TBD, TBD) C’mon, C’mon...
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Who’s in Front As the Race Kicks Off?

Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog and Will Smith in King Richard. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Netflix and Warner Bros. Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
MOVIES
Vulture

Nicole Kidman Is All Wig and No Mug in the Being the Ricardos Teaser

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” says Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball up top in the trailer for Being the Ricardos. Not only that, but she makes bank, does what she loves for a living, and works “side by side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed by me.” It’s all a picture of hypercompetence, both for the character of Ball and for writer-director Aaron Sorkin, whose vision of 1950s Hollywood looks snappy and full of life. “And all I have to do is kill for 36 weeks in a row, and then do it again the next year.” Could this be recycled dialogue from an unused Studio 60 script? Kidman sells it either way, even if the trailer mostly just lets us see flashes of her red wig and almost none of her face. Can she pull off Lucy’s rubbery expressiveness? We’ll find out. Javier Bardem as Desi, meanwhile, is really selling us on those white suits. Being the Ricardos premieres on Prime Video December 21, because every holiday season from Mank until the end of time needs a movie about old Hollywood studio systems, streaming on the very platforms finalizing their extinction. We love a flex.
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Penelope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’) climbs to 3rd place in Oscar Experts’ predictions for Best Actress

It looks like Penelope Cruz could get her fourth Oscar nomination with the help of the filmmaker who got her her very first. As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets rank her third in the race for Best Actress for “Parallel Mothers,” the latest film from Pedro Almodovar, who directed her to a Best Actress bid for “Volver” 15 years ago. That now puts her ahead of Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and right behind front-runner Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and strong challenger Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”). In “Volver”...
CELEBRITIES

