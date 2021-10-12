‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Finds Its Adam Warlock

It doesn’t feel like Tom Holland has been Spider-Man for all that long. His first appearance came just five years ago, in Captain America: Civil War. In total, he’s made three solo films as Spidey plus two Avengers movies. That makes Holland the most tenured movie Spider-Man by far; Tobey Maguire made three movies as Peter Parker, while Andrew Garfield only did two. So while it might seem like Holland might just be getting started — he’s still a young guy after all — the reality is he could be winding down his time as the Wall-Crawler with this winter’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO