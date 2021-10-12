CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sesame Street’ star Sonia Manzano’s children’s show ‘Alma’s Way’ highlights diversity

By Marysol Castro, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — A 6-year-old girl from the Bronx with a whole lot of soul has been making headlines throughout Hispanic Heritage Month as the star of the show, “Alma’s Way.”

Alma is the creation of a very familiar face, Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on “Sesame Street” for more than four decades.

Manzano joined the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about “Alma’s Way,” the importance of diversity in children’s programming, and more.

NYC girl lands gig on upcoming PBS Kids show ‘Alma’s Way,’ featuring Latin American family

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

