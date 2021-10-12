CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson on Vin Diesel's Claims He Used 'Tough Love' on 'Fast and Furious' Set: 'Bull----'

By Greta Bjornson
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is firing back at Vin Diesel's claims he and his costar feuded over a "tough love" approach on the set of the Fast & Furious films. In conversation with Vanity Fair for the magazine's November cover, Johnson, 49, reacted to comments Diesel, 54, made over this summer about their relationship while working on the hit action franchise. In June, Diesel told Men's Health of production, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

people.com

