Why This Underrated Meridian Coffee Shop Deserves To Top Your List

Boise's Budget Inn has been located on Fairview just East of 27th seemingly forever. See what it was like back in its "Motel Bryson" days back in the 60's. So cool!. I love walking through town and looking at old buildings and wondering how long they've been around, what major societal events have taken place since they've existed and what they must have looked like back when they were new. If you've got a building that was constructed back in the 1960's we're looking at around 60 years and it that amount of time, a lot can happen; sales, fires, renovations, the works. Let's talk about Boise's Budget Inn, which back in the day was actually "Motel Bryson" right on the corner of Fairview and 27th street in Boise. Take a look at the then vs. now photo below!

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO