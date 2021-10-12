York County Crash Leaves Interstate Shut Down for Four Hours

YORK COUNTY — An early morning crash in York County near mile marker 236.2 on Tues., Oct. 11 left a portion of Interstate 64 (I-64) closed for four hours. According to VSP, at approximately 4:20 a.m., the driver of a 2018 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, identified as James Q. Sutton, was traveling westbound on I-64 when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the raod, and crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic before crashing into a ditch.