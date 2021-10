The Brooklyn Nets won’t allow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to play during the 2021-22 season until he meets New York City’s vaccination requirements. Irving is currently ineligible to play at the Barclays Center, which requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the indoor gym. While the NBA star would have been allowed to play in road games, the Nets have decided to prevent him from playing or practicing with the team entirely.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO