Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized again for the racist remark he made about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email. "I am not a racist. I can't tell you how sick I am," he told reporters Sunday following his team's 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. "I apologize again to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am and what I've done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks, I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all. I'm not like that at all. I don't want to keep addressing it."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO