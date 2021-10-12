Official: Portugal Send Diogo Jota Back to Liverpool to Receive Treatment for His Injury

In a recent statement from the Portuguese FA, they have confirmed that Diogo Jota will return back to Liverpool immediately.

International break is a bit of a nightmare for most club fans. The players go away, risking injuries, all to play in a friendly.

Over the years, Liverpool have been a victim of the international breaks.

This season is no different either, with Diogo Jota picking up a muscle injury while away with his national team Portugal.

This was reported late last week, which kept Jota out of Portugal's previous World Cup Qualifier against Qatar.

Portugal Send Diogo Jota Back to England

On Monday, Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos had this to say on Jota's injury situation.

"If he cannot participate in the game, he goes (back) to Liverpool because, in these matters, clubs want to have players.

"They have confidence and know the quality of our clinical department, but if he can't play tomorrow, it makes perfect sense for him to head to Liverpool."

Today, the Portuguese FA have released a statement confirming that Jota is on his way back to Merseyside to undergo treatment from Liverpool.

Hopefully he is fine and it's just a slight muscle issue that Liverpool's medical staff can sort out ASAP.

