CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Fox Newscaster’s Flattering Photo on Facebook Limits CDA

By Peter Brown
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people are aware that upon entering a retail store, hotel or other public location, security cameras are likely recording their images. We accept this as a feature of modern life. We never expect these recorded images will be made public and used for commercial profit or social media mockery. A recent Third Circuit case considered the liability issues when an unauthorized security camera image goes viral on the Internet.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cda#Security Camera#Advertising#Retail Store#Television#Third Circuit
News 8 WROC

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’

Facebook last month announced a $50 million investment to fund global research and partnerships with civil rights groups, nonprofits, governments and universities to develop products responsibly for the metaverse. But the company added that it would probably take 10 to 15 years to “fully realize” many of those products.
INTERNET
illinoisnewsroom.org

Illinois professor maps how to limit misinformation on Facebook

URBANA – Lawmakers can’t effectively control misinformation on Facebook. What they can do is limit the reach of the social media giant. That’s the perspective of University of Illinois journalism professor Nikki Usher. Usher studies journalism, social media, and misinformation. “The biggest ways that we can get at Facebook that...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
wmleader.com

Facebook banned developer who made an app limiting news feed

A developer who created a browser extension that helps Facebook users spend less time on the site claims he has now been banned from the social media platform — but he’s “grateful” to the company for helping him reduce his own usage. UK-based developer Louis Barclay launched the extension “Unfollow...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

How to easily transfer Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook offers a "photo transfer tool" that is designed to let you easily transfer images and videos from your profile on the social network to Google Photos and other storage services. What is Facebook's photo transfer tool?. At launch, Facebook's photo transfer tool allowed you to transfer your...
INTERNET
Twin Falls Times-News

Ask Policeman Dan: Can you get in trouble for posting someone's photo on Facebook?

Q: My neighbor takes photos of people all the time, puts them on his Facebook page and he doesn’t ask anyone if that’s OK. Can he get into trouble for that? — Michael. A: Yes, he could get into trouble by taking pictures of people and then putting them on Facebook. Many a friend has been blocked by posting unflattering pictures and them posting them on Facebook. My friends are fortunate that no matter what picture you take of me it’s guaranteed to be unflattering. All kidding aside, the real answer depends on how the photograph was obtained and what was done with it.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheConversationAU

Sign our petition and hold Facebook to account

We need to talk about Facebook. Today Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who claims the social media giant is knowingly harming the mental health of teenagers, took part in an online event to brief a group of Australian MPs led by Queensland MP Julian Simmonds. The discussion comes after documents leaked by Haugen appeared in the Wall Street Journal, and she testified before US Congress and appeared on 60 Minutes. Haugen says insiders know Facebook’s algorithms spread dangerous misinformation but the company is unwilling to act for fear of fewer clicks and lower profits. What do such claims mean for...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy