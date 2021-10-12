CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Todd Haynes excavates ‘The Velvet Underground’ in new Apple TV+ documentary

By Peter Larsen
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Todd Haynes still remembers the impact of hearing the debut album by the Velvet Underground for the first time more than four decades ago. “It was a world that it brought you into,” Haynes says of 1967’s “The Velvet Underground & Nico.” “It felt like a very specific place that was like no other place that I’d been in.

Related
filmlinc.org

The Velvet Underground

Given the ingeniously imagined musical worlds of Velvet Goldmine and I’m Not There, it should come as no surprise that Todd Haynes’s documentary about the seminal band The Velvet Underground mirrors its members’ experimentation and formal innovation. Combining contemporary interviews and archival documentation with newscasts, advertisements, and a trove of avant-garde film from the era, Haynes constructs a vibrant cinematic collage that is as much about New York of the ’60s and ’70s as it is about the rise and fall of the group that has been called as influential as the Beatles. Filmed with the cooperation of surviving band members, this multifaceted portrait folds in an array of participants in the creative scene’s cultures and subcultures. Tracing influences and affinities both personal and artistic, Haynes unearths rich detail about Andy Warhol, The Factory, Nico, and others, adding vivid context and texture that never diminish the ultimate enigma of the band’s power. An Apple release.
MUSIC
wearemoviegeeks.com

Todd Haynes’ THE VELVET UNDERGROUND Opens in St. Louis at the Landmark Plaza Frontenac and Premieres Globally on Apple TV October 15th

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND will open at the Landmark Plaza Frontenac and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 15, 2021. Here’s the trailer:. The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, “The Velvet Underground” shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thefilmstage.com

Todd Haynes on The Velvet Undergound, Sound Mixing, and the Comfort of Classic Cinema

It was perhaps predestined Todd Haynes would one day make a film about the Velvet Underground. Predestined since Velvet Goldmine, at least, which—in a time when this music was still rare, odd, and with an influence that had yet to fully reveal itself—mythologized Lou Reed’s badboy persona in some fantastic constellation of actual music, imagined stand-ins, and tales known by acolytes for years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
heyuguys.com

Interview – Todd Haynes on his warts and all documentary The Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes (Carol, I’m Not There, Far From Heaven) is interviewed by Lianne Peet for his documentary The Velvet Underground, his new film which explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. It features contributions from Mary Woronov, Lou...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Todd Haynes’ ‘Velvet Underground’ goes deep into seminal band’s emergence from Warhol scene

It’s often said that the Velvet Underground only sold a thousand albums, but everyone who bought one started a band. While it is hard to overstate the narrow but pervasive influence this band held over what was to come in the world of rock, the new documentary “The Velvet Underground,” from director Todd Haynes, does not unravel that mystery so much as disappear into the whirlpool of mid-’60s downtown New York subculture that swirled around Andy Warhol.
MOVIES
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and more

Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y,
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedailytexan.com

Cinematographer of “The Velvet Underground” documentary talks influence of Andy Warhol, creating cultural landscape of late 1960s

Todd Haynes’ first foray into documentary filmmaking, “The Velvet Underground,” serves as the inaugural debut of the iconic alternative rock band on the silver screen. The film examines The Velvet Underground’s revolutionary sound and reputation through interviews with cultural giants — such as La Monte Young, Mary Woronov and Jonathan Richman — who rubbed shoulders with the band in the late 1960s.
MOVIES
Collider

Todd Haynes on ‘The Velvet Underground,’ Having the Music Lead the Experience, and His Peggy Lee Movie with Michelle Williams

With the music documentary, The Velvet Underground, now streaming on AppleTV, I recently spoke with director Todd Haynes about making his first documentary which explores one of the most influential groups in rock history. Unlike a lot of documentaries which use talking heads to explore the subject, Haynes uses the music and images of the era to lead your experience. In fact, when Haynes decided to make the documentary, he decided to only include people that were witness to everything that was happening with the band. That meant he only included band members, family members, collaborators and band affiliates. Furthermore, Haynes and his team use never before-seen performances, Andy Warhol films, and other experimental art, to creates an immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re watching something the band might have created themselves. While Haynes might have been an unconventional choice to helm the documentary, he’s crafted a great film that is absolutely worth your time.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Stanley Kubrick: 7 Fascinating Books on the Legendary Director

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Anyone who knows film likely knows about the genius of Stanley Kubrick. But watching movies isn’t the only way to immerse yourself in his creative vision. If you fall somewhere between a bibliophile and a film buff, we put together a list of the fascinating books on Kubrick that offer a wide scope on his legacy, using his movies as a roadmap into his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Carole King/James Taylor Documentary Directed by Frank Marshall Set for CNN and HBO Max

A documentary about the creative pairing of Carole King and James Taylor has been commissioned by CNN and HBO Max, with Frank Marshall set as director and producer, the two companies announced Friday. Under the terms of the deal, “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name” will premiere on CNN, while domestic streaming and international distribution rights will go to HBO Max. Marshall, the producer of many feature blockbusters who is lately reinventing himself as a music documentarian, is coming off the warm reception for HBO’s “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” One of...
MOVIES
