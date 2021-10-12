Director Todd Haynes excavates ‘The Velvet Underground’ in new Apple TV+ documentary

With the music documentary, The Velvet Underground, now streaming on AppleTV, I recently spoke with director Todd Haynes about making his first documentary which explores one of the most influential groups in rock history. Unlike a lot of documentaries which use talking heads to explore the subject, Haynes uses the music and images of the era to lead your experience. In fact, when Haynes decided to make the documentary, he decided to only include people that were witness to everything that was happening with the band. That meant he only included band members, family members, collaborators and band affiliates. Furthermore, Haynes and his team use never before-seen performances, Andy Warhol films, and other experimental art, to creates an immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re watching something the band might have created themselves. While Haynes might have been an unconventional choice to helm the documentary, he’s crafted a great film that is absolutely worth your time.

