All Day today is Pet Dedication Day! Call in your pledges and give our phone volunteers your pet dedication, and we'll read it over the air. Online contributors can put their pet dedication into the comments section on the bottom of the donation form. Those that make a minimum donation of $35 or higher may request a Pet Bowl and scarf. Online donors request it in the comment section as well. Veterinarian Kathryn McFadden will join host Wally Derleth on air 4 to 6 p.m. to read the final dedications. Don't forget to post your pet's pictures to facebook or email us at redriverradiomail@gmail.com.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO