Herschel & Dr. Martens Link Up For Winter With Some All-Weather Kicks
As winter creeps around the corner, it’s only right to break out some of your most suitable footwear. Luckily, the British Columbia-bred Herschel, primarily known for their backpacks and accessories, just linked up with British staple Doc Martens, primarily known for their combat boots, has got everyone covered with a pair of sturdy new boots built for any weather: the Combs II Utility Boots (and their low-top siblings, the Reeder Utility Shoes).hiconsumption.com
