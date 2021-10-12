Herschel & Dr. Martens Link Up For Winter With Some All-Weather Kicks

Two classic brands have teamed up for a limited time, so mark your calendar. Dr. Martens, the footwear brand that’s been around since 1960 and is known for its leather boots, has partnered with lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. on a limited-edition collection that includes two new styles of shoes that will be available for purchase only Oct. 9-10. You can find the shoes on both Dr. Martens’ website as well as Herschel’s. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and English subculture, the collection includes reworks of Dr. Martens’ Reeder shoe and the Combs II boot. Both shoes have been crafted with a...

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO