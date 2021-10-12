CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bear McCreary On Creating the Music For Apple's Foundation

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComposer Bear McCreary has one of the most varied and impressive collections of film and TV scores of any composer working. Whether you know him for Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, or God of War, he has a sound that's all over the place, allowing him to play in a wide variety of different styles and fictional worlds. Now, he's brought his talents to Foundation, a new series from Apple TV+ that's based on the works of Isaac Asimov, and he characterizes the work as kind of a homecoming, giving him a chance ot do the kind of epic, sci-fi scoring he has largely not had a chance to revisit since Battlestar.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ greenlights 'Foundation' season two

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ original series "Foundation" is getting a second season, the company announced on Thursday ahead of the premiere of the show's fourth episode.
TV & VIDEOS
cancelledscifi.com

Foundation Renewed for Second Season by Apple TV+

Coming as no surprise, Apple TV+ has officially given a second season renewal to its science fiction series Foundation. Allegedly the series had been renewed in advance to keep the expensive production on schedule, but there had not been an official announcement. Apple TV+ has typically given advance renewal notices for its originals, but since Foundation is so costly, perhaps they wanted to see what the early audience numbers looked like before giving the official go-ahead for the second season. Showrunner David S. Goyer has stated that they are playing the “long game” with the series and has indicated he has eight seasons planned to unfold the story based on the classic Isaac Asimov trilogy. That may be rather ambitious for a production on the streaming services seeing as they typically cap off around the three to four year mark, but we have yet to see the cut-off point for Apple TV+ originals since the service has only been around for a few years. Foundation is currently streaming its first season and releasing one episode per week on Fridays. The second season could debut at some point in 2022.
TV SERIES
studybreaks.com

Apple TV’s ‘Foundation’ Differs From the Books — And It’s Not a Bad Thing

The show’s producers are making drastic changes to the original story, and they’re being met with mixed criticisms. Apple TV’s new show “Foundation” premiered on Sept. 24 and is already being met with polarizing reactions. At the time of this article’s writing, three episodes have been released out of the planned 10-episode season. The reactions so far aren’t too surprising though, considering how the show deviates from original books.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Metallica Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Apple Music’s Zane Lowe

As Metallica hits its 40th anniversary, members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an extended conversation. They discuss the influence of former bassist Jason Newsted and producer Bob Rock. They also explain how their rivalries with other heavy metal acts encouraged them forward.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Alan Silvestri
Person
Jerry Goldsmith
Person
Bear Mccreary
Person
Basil Poledouris
Person
Ennio Morricone
Creative Bloq

Foundation: the VFX secrets of Apple's epic sci-fi series

Foundation is Apple TV+'s adaption of the seminal sci-fi book series by Isaac Asimov. The premise is ambitious, to say the least, and tells the story of a mathematician who develops an algorithm that can forecast future events, putting him into direct conflict with a galactic empire when he predicts its demise. Asimov's epic literary vision has been adapted by co-creators David Goyer and Josh Friedman, Skydance Television and Apple.
TV & VIDEOS
Winter is Coming

Alfred Enoch (Raych) praises the diversity in Apple TV+’s Foundation

Science fiction and fantasy have often been stereotyped as a predominantly white space. While the likes of Star Trek made strides with television’s first interracial kiss and casting the second Black lead in TV history at the time with Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) in Deep Space Nine, the uncomfortable truth is that the genre has until very recently been a closed shop.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Movies That Made Us Creator Reveals Which Marvel Film Would Be First Choice for a Superhero Movie Episode

Last week, The Movies That Made Us returned with its third season on Netflix. The documentary series has covered a variety of films ranging from Home Alone to Robocop. But given their modern popularity, superhero fans might wonder if the series will eventually cover a superhero movie. Christopher Reeve's first Superman movie and Tim Burton's Batman seem like they would be viable subjects as they debuted during the era The Movie That Made Us typically covers. Surprisingly, series creator Brian Volk-Weiss has another much more recent superhero movie in mind if the series ever decides to feature a film from the superhero genre.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Dune’ will make its HBO Max debut a little early: Will you be watching it in a theater or at home?

After a long, long, long wait, “Dune” is finally arriving on the big screen on October 22. But the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so Warner Bros. is continuing its year-long plan to stream its titles on HBO Max at the same time. And you’ll be able to check out “Dune” online a little early. HBO Max announced that the epic film will be available starting on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00pm Eastern, but only on the ad-free version of the streaming service. Which way are you planning to watch the film? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundation Series#Film Music#Comicbook#Outlander
Mac Observer

What is The Apple Music Voice Plan?

In a somewhat unexpected move, Apple announced an update to its Music service at the ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday. At US$4.99, the Apple Music Voice Plan costs half the price of the standard plan and is powered entirely by Siri. It will become available later this fall. Apple Music Getting...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

‘Smallville’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Complete Blu-Ray Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Smallville” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history, and now fans can continue binge-watching all 10 seasons with the newly released Blu-ray collection. The 42-disc set dropped on Oct. 19 in celebration of the CW show’s 20th anniversary, and it’s currently 15% off. The show, which stars Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, was the first of its kind when it...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Hulu Teases Animaniacs Season 2 Trailer

Animaniacs Season 2 just teased a new trailer from Hulu and fans are excited to see what they've got going on for another round of shenanigans. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot flew onto the scene last year during the pandemic and caused quite the commotion. In a lot of ways, Animaniacs is a logical continuation of the original Warner Bros. cartoon's mile-a-minute laugh machine. Topical humor, observations, sight gags, entertainment darts, and everything in-between live in that water tower. So, it's not exactly hard to imagine Hulu opening things up for Season 2. Adding to that fact is the wild amount of social media attention that the Animaniacs reboot generated before its release and in the weeks afterward. Nineties nostalgia is firmly here and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It's easy to turn on the TV, boot up Hulu and think about the Kids WB lineup circa 1997. Luckily for fans, the next season seems poised to deliver more laughs. Hulu broke down what people can expect from another salvo of adventures with the central trio.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Apple TV+ builds on Foundation with S2 order two weeks after sci-fi drama’s debut

SVoD service Apple TV+ has renewed sci-fi drama Foundation, starring Jared Harris, for a second season just two weeks after its debut. Adapted from Isaac Asimov’s novel trilogy of the same name, Foundation chronicles the stories of four individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chernobyl’ Producing Studio Moves Into Music Space With Investment in Iconic London Club Koko

Sister, the fast-rising studio founded by the powerhouse trio of Jane Featherstone, Stacey Snider and Elisabeth Murdoch and which was behind HBO/Sky’s smash-hit miniseries Chernobyl, is making a significant move into the music space. The production company, which has major upcoming projects including BBC/AMC drama This is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw, and the Olivia Colman-led miniseries Landscapers for HBO/Sky, has taken a stake in renowned London nightclub Koko, currently undergoing a major three-year £70 million ($96.8 million) restoration and due to reopen in Spring 2022. Dating back to 1900, the near-legendary venue played host to the likes of Charlie Chaplin...
MUSIC
fscsouthern.com

Students create original musical production

The door to the practice room opens, and music mixes with voices. Kendall Uslan can be heard giving blocking information while Kai Anderson runs one of the lead actresses through her solo. Even to the closest follower of broadway, however, these scenes and songs are not familiar. Many people dream...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Green Lantern Showrunner Gives Update on HBO Max Series

After a decade of attempts to reintroduce it into live-action, the Green Lantern Corps are set to head to television, with a series that is expected to debut exclusively on HBO Max. Outside of a handful of casting announcements and rumors, a lot remains unknown about the series — but it looks like we just got an interesting update. In a recent interview with Collider, writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith revealed that the series is a "big undertaking" and will take "a while" to become a reality, but that it will be worth the wait.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece: Funimation Reveals Episode 1,000 Release Date

One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and some of its die-hard fans have literally grown up with the show. From the East Blue to Wano Country, Luffy has gone through all sorts of adventures in the past twenty years. And now, fans have learned when Funimation will bring One Piece's 1000th episode to fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

DC FanDome Reportedly Tripled Last Year's Audience

DC FanDome, Warner Bros.' interactive online fan event, reported this afternoon that the event's internet traffic shattered last year's viewership numbers with 66 million views worldwide to date from the streaming event, which took place on October 16. That is nearly triple the number from 2020's first-ever FanDome, and virtually guarantees that the event will remain a presence for DC fans hoping to immerse themselves in the DC multiverse even after the pandemic is over.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Hellraiser Series at HBO Max Doesn't Have Scripts Written Yet

Clive Barker's Hellraiser franchise, inspired by his novella The Hellbound Heart, has been earning a lot of attention lately, not only because there's a new film adaptation of the story heading to Hulu, but also because filmmaker David Gordon Green is developing a series inspired by the mythology for HBO Max. While fans learned earlier this month that production on the new Hellraiser film had wrapped, Green recently revealed his TV series was in much earlier stages, noting that there weren't even scripts for the project. Given that Green also has to film Halloween Ends in the coming months to hit an October 14, 2022 release date and he's also working on a trilogy of The Exorcist films, it's unknown when the Hellraiser series will be moving forward.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy