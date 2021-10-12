Bear McCreary On Creating the Music For Apple's Foundation
Composer Bear McCreary has one of the most varied and impressive collections of film and TV scores of any composer working. Whether you know him for Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, or God of War, he has a sound that's all over the place, allowing him to play in a wide variety of different styles and fictional worlds. Now, he's brought his talents to Foundation, a new series from Apple TV+ that's based on the works of Isaac Asimov, and he characterizes the work as kind of a homecoming, giving him a chance ot do the kind of epic, sci-fi scoring he has largely not had a chance to revisit since Battlestar.comicbook.com
Comments / 0