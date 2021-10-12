CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Department On Aging To Assist Older Adults During Medicare Open Enrollment Period

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s (IDoA) Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP). “It can be overwhelming and confusing to try to figure out which Medicare plan best meets your needs, and unfortunately making the wrong choice can lead to high costs,” said Paula Basta, Director of the Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Statewide Campaign to Increase COVID-19 Booster Rates Among Older Illinoisans

State Agencies to Support Skilled Nursing Facilities in Effort to Distribute Boosters to More Residents CHICAGO – With 1.5 million Illinoisans currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot and millions more set to become eligible in the coming weeks, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike today announced a statewide effort to increase uptake rates. IDPH is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
State Reaches Fourth Union Agreement to Ensure More State Workers are Vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD — After recently reaching three union agreements requiring vaccines for certain state workers, Governor JB Pritzker announced the fourth such agreement has been reached with multiple Illinois trade unions working in congregate settings. This progress has been reached as negotiations are ongoing with AFSCME representatives. This agreement will ensure employees at facilities such as the Shapiro Developmental Center, Menard Correctional Center and Quincy Veteran’s Home ar Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pritzker Administration Announces Six New Retailers For SNAP Recipients To Buy Food Online

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved six new retailers significantly expanding the options for Illinois’ 1.8 million SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online. The newly approved retailers include Schnucks, Capri IGA, County Market, FairPlay Neighborhood Market, Supermercados El Guero, and Woodman’s Market, which, operate a combined 83 stores across Illinois. Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
Duckworth, Blackburn, Casey Urge CMS To Cover Power Wheelchairs Under Medicare

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Bob Casey (D-PA) wrote to U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to request that CMS act swiftly to provide Medicare coverage of standing and seat elevation systems embedded in power wheelchairs. Currently, Medicare beneficiaries with disabilities are forced to pay out of pocket for this life-changing durable medical equipment that empowers power wheelchair Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alton, IL
