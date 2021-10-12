Department On Aging To Assist Older Adults During Medicare Open Enrollment Period
SPRINGFIELD – With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin Oct. 15, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging's (IDoA) Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP). "It can be overwhelming and confusing to try to figure out which Medicare plan best meets your needs, and unfortunately making the wrong choice can lead to high costs," said Paula Basta, Director of the
