County Health Director says, 'Not many beds were open'

View more in
Douglas County, NE
Related
Vaccine hesitancy survey results shared Wednesday
People who fall into the vaccine-hesitant group were asked about their worries and why they're not getting vaccinated. The vaccine's effectiveness, safety and side effects were among the top three worries.
Health Director: 83% of COVID deaths were unvaccinated
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.
Neighbors worried about new youth treatment center
A church in North Omaha is being converted into a treatment center for teens facing mental illness and substance use, something nearby residents say has them worried.
DEA and partners holding Drug Take Back Day Saturday
According to a release from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Omaha Field Division, it and the agencies it’s partnering with will hold a Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food insecurity impacting local seniors
A recent study by Northwestern University found 13.5% of adults 60 and older face food insecurity, a sharp increase of almost 60% from before the pandemic.
CHI Health and Latino Center of the Midlands empowering students
Through the CHI Health Foundation, a $600,000 grant will help Latino students in high school and college explore careers in the medical field.
Douglas County Attorney candidate lays out plan if elected
Democrat Dave Pantos is throwing his hat in the race for Douglas County Attorney. Pantos spent seven years leading Legal Aid Nebraska, a group that offers legal help for those who may struggle to afford it.
Burn ban announced in Douglas County until further notice
The ban primarily applies to permit-required open burns such as brush piles and leaves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska Medicine turning away transfers is 'gut punch'
Nebraska Medicine's Chief Operating Officer Cory Shaw calls it a "gut punch" to have to turn transfers away.
Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs
Nebraska's attorney general says he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.
Ricketts relaxes some health care licensing requirements
Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order that will let drug counselors, physical therapists and other health professionals practice in their field even if they aren’t licensed in Nebraska.
2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's held in the metro this weekend
The Alzheimer's Association reports more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease. At Prairie Queen Recreation Area in Sarpy County, hundreds of people gathered to raise funds and awareness at the association's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second issuance of summer P-EBT benefits in October
On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the state has approved a plan to “disburse Summer P-EBT benefits with an issuance on October 13 for school-age children and an issuance on October 15 for certain children under the age of six.”
Facebook grant helps Walnut Creek beautify grounds
On Saturday morning, students, staff and volunteers gathered at Walnut Creek Elementary to plant shade trees thanks to a $25,000 grant from Facebook.
Des Moines teacher fired for refusing to wear mask in school
The Des Moines public schools district has fired a teacher for failing to wear a mask in school buildings. The firing came about a week after a federal judge suspended a new state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements.
Dept. of Education approved pandemic-related plan for Nebraska
On Thursday the U.S. Department of Education announced in a press release the approval of Nebraska’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state.
When to seek help with your child's mental health
Doctors say the pediatricians office is a great first place to turn to if you need to seek help
KIDS・
KMTV 3 News Now
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 1