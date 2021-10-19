CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brain aneurysms can impact anyone - learn more about a new approach for treatment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.

Brain aneurysms are most common among adults 30 to 60 years old, but can impact anyone and at any age.

When it ruptures - it can be life threatening.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, of the Ayer Neuroscience Institute St. Vincent's Medical Center, discusses a fairly new approach for treating the aneurysm before it ruptures.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

