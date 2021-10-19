Brain aneurysms can impact anyone - learn more about a new approach for treatment

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.



Brain aneurysms are most common among adults 30 to 60 years old, but can impact anyone and at any age.

When it ruptures - it can be life threatening.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti, of the Ayer Neuroscience Institute St. Vincent's Medical Center, discusses a fairly new approach for treating the aneurysm before it ruptures.