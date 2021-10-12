CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

K-12 educators say pandemic has created social-emotional learning gap

By Megan Lynch
 8 days ago
COLLINSVILLE, IL (KMOX) - Most K-12 students are back at school, yet educators say this year is anything but "normal." Virtual learning, hybrid schedules, and COVID restrictions were tough for many students, families and teachers to navigate at the the height of the pandemic, but returning to a regular school day has brought a new set of challenges.

Collinsville School Superintendent, Dr. Brad Skertich, says along with a learning gap for many students, there have been noticeable delays in social-emotional growth.

"A second-grade class, the last time they were in a regular school day, would have been March of 2020. That would have been Kindergarten," Skertich says. "So those students, the last time they had a chance to really get outside and play at recess, or sit in the school cafeteria and have good conversations, difficult conversations, or conflict resolution, they didn't get to grow as much as they would have. And people don't think that recess and the cafeteria is a big deal, but that's a major part of how those children grow over time."

Skertich says for some children, school is a safe place, where they have routines and know they're provided for. He tells KMOX, returning to school from a home where they may have experienced trauma over the last 18 months has increased the need for psychological support. While the district has received federal financial aid, there are not enough available candidates for support staff and counselors.

Educators had anticipated learning gaps as well. Students in the Collinsville School District were sent home in the 4th quarter of the 2019-2020 school year as COVID-19 spread. Last year, students had a mix of virtual and hybrid learning, including shortened school days.

Skertich says teachers at all levels are having to re-invent instruction, "despite their best efforts you cannot go 150 miles an hour and cover material just to cover it, there has to be an understanding. And so there are some learning gaps they have to fill. When we look at those, a 2nd Grade teacher may be filling in the gaps with some Kindergarten skills and some 1st Grade skills."

Skertich says some children are above grade level, some right at grade level, but others are months behind.

"We're not going to catch up every child at grade level this year, that's an unrealistic expectation, but in two to three years we will make that progress," he says.

mama-bear
8d ago

Your abusers (government) convinced you it’s ok to abuse your children via oxygen depriving masks. Forced masking is harmful physically, psychologically, spiritually and developmentally. LORD have mercy on these babies and remove their masks. May parents wake up and say “enough”.

Jill OBrien
8d ago

TEACHERS...TEACHERS PLEASE READ. I was/ am an ECE teacher for almost 15 years. My advice is to tale your learning outside, get the masks off ypur children!!! They need ypur emotional support. show them ypur smile

IN THIS ARTICLE
