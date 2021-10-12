CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Newsfeed Now: Coroner expected to release autopsy in Gabby Petito case; Couple ties knot in their high school band room

KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 8 days ago

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you'll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A Wyoming coroner is expected to update the public on Gabby Petito's autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

House lawmakers are back in Washington Tuesday to take up a bill to raise the nation's debt limit by $480 billion dollars and keep the government funded through December 3. The Senate passed the bill last week and now the House is expected to do the same.

A man is recovering from a double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19.

Though it is rare, men can get breast cancer.  While the disease is most commonly found in women, about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States reportedly is found in a man.

A New Jersey school is under fire after a mom claimed that her daughter's teacher snatched the girl's hijab from her head.

A couple married in their high school band room after rekindling their love years later.

CBS News

Watch Live: Coroner to provide more details on Gabby Petito's autopsy

More details are expected Tuesday on the autopsy of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who was reported missing — and later found dead — after her fiancé returned home from a cross-country road trip without her. Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is hosting a press conference Tuesday on the autopsy at 12:30 p.m. MT, 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
HuffingtonPost

Gabby Petito Autopsy Report Shows She Died By Strangulation, Coroner Says

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said at a press conference Tuesday that Gabby Petito was strangled to death. "We hereby find the cause and manner of death to be: cause, death by strangulation, and the manner is homicide," Dr. Blue said. The coroner added that, under Wyoming state statute, no other information from the autopsy would be released other than the cause and manner of death.
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito's homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard's body this week was the latest in a series...
Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito's family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito's case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
