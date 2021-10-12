CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Man stabs Apple store guard, punches female clerk in mask dispute

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Sundstrom, WPIX
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUOZO_0cOpQLFV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zMKF_0cOpQLFV00
Surveillance stills of a man police say punched an employee and stabbed a security guard in the Apple Store in Chelsea, Manhattan on Oct. 8, 2021. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — The New York Police Department released security footage of a violent attack in an Apple Store that left a security guard stabbed and a female employee punched, authorities said.

According to police, the dispute started Friday evening as an argument between the unidentified attacker and the security guard over wearing a mask in the Manhattan store.

Officers were called to the store at around 6 p.m. The dispute escalated when the suspect hit the 37-year-old security guard in the head before leaving the store, police said.

Two teens arrested after shots fired Friday night in River Market District parking garage

The suspect then returned a short time later, according to the NYPD.

Video shows the man walk in and punch a 25-year-old woman who works at the store in the face.

He then encountered the same security guard again, this time pulling out a knife and slashing the guard in the forehead and stabbing him in the arm and back, authorities said.

The assailant then fled the store, and the guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The store employee suffered pain and swelling to her face, but she refused medical attention, according to officials.

Police: Man arrested after shooting woman in hand in Maumelle

The suspect remained at large Tuesday morning.

The NYPD released the video of the attack and images of the suspect in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

While there is no universal indoor mask mandate in New York City, individual companies and business owners may require a face covering to enter their store. Apple’s website states masks are required for all employees and customers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

