Madison biotech startup Immuto Scientific raises $2.3 million to scale its drug discovery technology

RF Technologies (RFT™) is a turn-key provider of life safety solutions for the healthcare, senior living, education, and hospitality markets. Founded by Army veteran and CEO, Glen Jonas, RFT™ is headquartered in Brookfield, WI and has been committed to keeping people safe since 1987. Glen served in the US Army from 1953-1955 in the Combat Engineering Battalion. He was based near Heidelberg, Germany and describes his service as “the greatest two years of my life.” In the years since then, Glen’s passion for helping and protecting people has only grown. Glen’s career began at manufacturing companies Square D, Allis Chalmers and Johnson Controls. Following his years in the manufacturing world, Jonas spent 15 years in consulting, during which time he gained significant exposure to the hospital and senior living industries. At the time, Jonas was intrigued to learn that despite the rapidly expanding senior care market, there were few wander management solutions available. That revelation formed the idea for Code Alert®, RFT™’s first product. The system was created to help prevent residents with Dementia or Alzheimer’s from leaving the facility and potentially getting injured. When a monitored resident approaches an exit or leaves, caregivers are notified of their location and can quickly respond to help. “During the first 10-15 years of the company,” Jonas relates, “product ideas came mainly from customers. For example, in June of 1989, I received a call from a hospital asking if RFT™’s Code Alert® system could be adapted to protect babies while they were away from the nursery.” In fact, says Jonas, “I still have the memo I wrote asking my engineering staff whether RFT™ could meet this need—this is the origin of Safe Place® infant security system.” Technology and needs are always changing, and RFT™’s history of invention continues to drive growth for the company. Help Alert was created to provide a fast and quiet way to call for help in situations like safety threats in schools, assaults against hospitality staff, or altercations with patients in a hospital. This wireless panic alert system is both a personal panic button and a crisis management system to initiate an emergency response. After a call for help is made, the system can integrate with IP cameras, strobe lights, and more, to provide a thorough and fast security response. The powerful locating engine provides pinpoint accuracy of the caller, even while on the move, until the call for help has been responded to. In addition to their focus on safety, RFT™ is driven to be collaborative partner to meet each customer’s needs and reduce their liabilities. Their team of experts with a pro-active approach to safety leverage their industry knowledge and real-life experience to design custom-configured solutions. Unique in their field, RFT™ is a single-source provider for everything from quote, to install, service, and education. A nation-wide network of factory-trained technicians and US-based 24/7/365 phone tech support ensures that each RFT™ customer is fully supported. Currently RFT™ has 125 employees, and their commitment is steadfast on safeguarding our children, empowering our elders, and protecting our communities, together. As an innovative market leader, RFT™ is planning a strategy around sustainable growth and solution differentiation. The company continues to expand staff and provide professional development opportunities to align career growth for their employees, and to business initiatives. “Our employees are the heart of what makes RF Technologies capable of providing safety solutions to the world around us” Glen shares proudly. RFT™ looks forward to starting new and continuing partnerships with customers across the country, its employees, and the greater Milwaukee community.

