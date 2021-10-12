The 10 Best Waterproof Running Shoes, According to Athletes and Trainers

Keep your feet dry and warm wit a pair of waterproof running shoes. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

Considering you're reading this page, you probably experienced running with wet shoes at some point or another. Your socks get soaked, your foot gets prune-y and you get that uncomfortable squish squash feeling every step you take. All in all, a dreadful experience.

Plus, running on wet roads or paths without the right kind of shoes can pose some extra fall risk. Not to mention, your feet become pretty unstable when they slip and slide around in your damp sneakers.

But with a pair of waterproof running shoes, you can wave these woes goodbye. We chatted with run coaches, trainers and physical therapists to gather all the best waterproof running shoes guaranteed to keep your feet dry through even the rainiest conditions.

Manufacturers typically market shoes according to gender, so we have listed both women's and men's picks below. However, the main difference between most men's and women's shoes lies in the shoe width and size. In some cases, men's shoes are built to support greater weights. So people with bigger bodies may want to opt for men's versions, whereas people with smaller bodies may prefer women's versions.

​ Upper Fabric: ​ waterproof mesh

​ waterproof mesh ​ Terrain: ​ road or flat path

​ road or flat path ​Feature:​ wind-proof

On Running's Cloud sneakers are a great everyday shoe, whether you're going for a run or running errands (pun intended), according to Winnie Yu, DPT, CPT, a New York-based physical therapist, personal trainer and former competitive track athlete. The upper is 100 percent waterproof with easy slip-on laces. And the tongue is cushioned for extra comfort.

On Running recommends going a size up for their waterproof running shoes, so keep this in mind as you order your pair.

​Buy it:​ On-running.com (men); On-running.com (women); ​Price:​ $179.99

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ trail

​ trail ​Feature:​ cushioned heel for extra stability

For those who want extra safety and stability, Yu recommends Merell's Nova GORE-TEX shoes.

Although these are a waterproof trail running shoe, you can use them on rainy road runs, too, to help prevent slips and falls on slippery pavement, she says.

​Buy it:​ REI.com (men); REI.com (women); ​Price:​ $104.73

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ road

​ road ​Feature:​ good for rain and snow

Asics' waterproof running shoes offer support without the bulkiness and weight of a traditional stability shoe, according to Yu.

These have lightweight cushion that gives you a responsive bounce with every step. And the GORE-TEX fabric is not only waterproof, but breathable, too.

​Buy it:​ Asics.com (men); Asics.com (women); ​Price:​ $140

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ road

​ road Feature: good for long runs

The Brooks Ghost is a fan favorite and now you can get a waterproof version, too. Best known for its comfortable cushion levels, Yu says, the Ghost is perfect for long road runs, rain or shine.

"These are one of my favorite running shoe styles," she says. " They would also work great as daily trainers!"

​Buy it:​ Brooksrunning.com (men); Brooksrunning.com (women); ​Price:​ $160

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ all flat surfaces

​ all flat surfaces ​Feature:​ good in heavy rain

Adidas' waterproof SolarGlide shoes are made completely from recycled materials, which is a great bonus for eco-lovers, Yu says. The soles also feature high-traction rubber that grips even the slipperiest surfaces — ideal for safety on a puddle-filled run.

Yu loves these for road running and daily errands too, thanks to Adidas' popular Boost cushioning.

​Buy it:​ Adidas.com (men); Adidas.com (women); ​Price:​ $160

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ all flat surfaces

​ all flat surfaces ​Feature:​ good in heavy rain

Those who love to feel the ground beneath their feet are sure to enjoy New Balance's waterproof shoes. These have a flexible fit, giving you a responsive feel every time you push off the ground, according to Yu. And New Balance shoes are best known for their roomy toe area, offering ultimate comfort.

"These are a good choice for daily walks, workouts and shorter runs," she says.

​Buy it:​ REI.com (men); Zappos.com (women); ​Price:​ $149.95

​ Upper Fabric: ​ water- and rip-resistant mesh

​ water- and rip-resistant mesh ​ Terrain: ​ road and trail paths

​ road and trail paths ​Feature:​ made with recycled materials

Reebok's Floatride shoe has a water-resistant upper, so they're ideal for a run post-rain (whereas GORE-TEX is better for a downpour). Plus, they have breathable drain technology that pushes water out before it reaches your sock in case you crash into a puddle.

As much as you want your shoe to keep rain out, you want it to let airflow in, says Melissa Garcia, DPT, CSCS, a Washington-based physical therapist who's no stranger to rainy runs.

​Buy it:​ Reebok.com (men); Reebok.com (women); ​Price:​ $110

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ trails

​ trails ​Feature:​ damage-resistant rubber sole

One of the best waterproof trail running shoes of 2021, the Saucony Peregrine can work well in rainy conditions on any terrain, Yu says. The bottom is built with rubber ridges (aka lugs), which provide ample traction when you hit muddy or slippery parts of your run.

Some water-resistant fabrics can feel stiff or plastic-y, but the waterproof upper on this Saucony sneaker is flexible and lightweight.

​Buy it:​ Zappos.com (men); REI.com (women); ​Price:​ $150

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX and mesh combination

​ GORE-TEX and mesh combination ​ Terrain: ​ road

​ road ​Feature:​ soft cushioning

"I currently train with these," says Yu, a huge fan of the Gel-Cumulus' lightweight and supportive design. They're more cushioned than other Asics shoes, so they're the perfect long-distance run buddy (more on that below).

And unlike the standard Gel-Cumulus, this version repels water, guaranteeing dry socks no matter how many puddles you may cross, she says.

​Buy it:​ Asics.com (men); Asics.com (women); ​Price:​ $130

​ Upper Fabric: ​ GORE-TEX material

​ GORE-TEX material ​ Terrain: ​ all

​ all ​Feature:​ great for uneven surfaces

Hoka shoes are best-known for their ample cushion and rocker design, which helps propel you forward with each step. And the waterproof Challenger is no exception. The lugs on the bottom of the shoe are suitable for all sorts of surfaces, including muddy trails, rocky gravel paths or dirt roads, according to Yu.

The toes are also layered with rubber for long-lasting durability.

​Buy it:​ Hoka.com (men); Hoka.com (women); ​Price:​ $140

Before you buy just any running shoe that's marketed as waterproof, read the product details to make sure it's actually made with a waterproof or water-resistant upper. Both repel water away from your shoe but while waterproof means zero water can get in, water-resistant shoes have ventilation that may allow a drop here or there.

One of the best materials you can buy? GORE-TEX. This material repels moisture and lets your foot breathe, too, says Janet Hamilton, CSCS, registered clinical exercise physiologist and owner of Running Strong in Atlanta.

Consider the type of surface you run on, according to Yu. All waterproof shoes repel water, keeping your feet dry. But those who tend to run on muddy trails need a very different pair of waterproof sneakers from someone sprinting across concrete city sidewalks.

​Road:​ For those who run mainly on paved roads or sidewalks, a standard pair of waterproof or water-resistant running shoes can do the trick. Just make sure they don't have any wide lugs on the sole — these are trail-specific and can feel awkward on flat surfaces.

​Trail:​ If most of your runs take place on trails or dirt paths, look for a pair of waterproof trail shoes, she recommends. These shoes have lugs on the bottom, which provide extra traction on slippery surfaces, helping prevent slips and falls.