Oregon-based coffee chain to open first location in San Antonio

Grunt Style, an apparel brand specializing in patriotic-focused clothing, has grown into a multi-million dollar operation in just a few years, following their decision to move their corporate headquarters to San Antonio, Texas in 2017. Located in downtown San Antonio, Grunt Style is founded on three pillars: Pride, Patriotism and Culture. More than just a t-shirt company, the brand is committed to fostering a community that takes pride in our country and constitutional rights as well as the military personnel and Veterans who have fervently defended them for generations. In addition to retail endeavors, Grunt Style has led several philanthropic initiatives which benefit first responders and non-profit organizations supporting military Veterans and their families. During the pandemic, the company established the “Operation Hero” initiative, a multi-city campaign which benefited the heroic men and women battling the frontlines of the crisis. As part of the campaign, Grunt Style funded several efforts in their two home cities - San Antonio, Texas and Chicago,Illinois, to address the needs of first responders, healthcare workers and military members with medical-grade masks, food and monetary donations. Following the success of “Operation Hero,” Grunt Style created the “10 Days of Giving” campaign which benefitted 10 nonprofits during the holiday season that aid Veterans, active duty military and their families such as Wreaths Across America, Heroes Sports, VetStrong, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets, USO Operation Turkey Drop (Lackland AFB, Ft. Sam Houston), South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, Toys for Tots, FisherHouse and Irreverent Soldiers. As part of the campaign, Grunt Style awarded $100,000 to these designated organizations and contributed countless volunteer service hours to their respective causes including free meal distributions, blood drives and a 13-mile hike through downtown San Antonio to raise awareness for Veteran mental health and suicide prevention. Grunt Style has also produced events to combat food insecurity for U.S. military families in San Antonio. The company recently partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, Texas Diaper Bank, Soldier’s Angels and The Military Families Program, for a “Military Market” which benefited enlisted military personnel, National Guard, reservists and their dependents, (E1-E5). All participants received free food, baby items, personal hygiene items, and cleaning products at the market. In order to address the ongoing demand and needs of the military and Veteran community, Grunt Style launched The Grunt Style Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which will specifically focus on creating a successful future for Veterans, service members and their families by strengthening their financial stability, improving their overall wellness, ending food insecurity and homelessness.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO