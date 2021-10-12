CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why CureVac Stock Is Tumbling Today

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • CureVac is withdrawing its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European approval process.
  • The decision came after the European Medicines Agency refused to fast-track the review process.
  • CureVac now plans to work with GlaxoSmithKline to develop second-generation vaccine candidates.

What happened

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) were tumbling 7.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after falling as much as 13% earlier in the morning. The decline came after the company announced it's withdrawing COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV from the European Medicines Agency's approval process. CureVac plans to now focus on the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates with its partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

So what

In June, CureVac released final data from a phase 2b/3 clinical study that showed CVnCoV had an overall efficacy of 48%. That level is well below the efficacy achieved by other authorized COVID-19 vaccines. However, CureVac initially hoped to win European approval despite the lower efficacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGfiR_0cOpPxNy00
Image source: Getty Images.

The company chose to throw in the towel on CVnCoV after the European Medicines Agency communicated that it wouldn't fast-track the approval process for the vaccine candidate. As a result, the earliest possible European approval for the experimental vaccine would have been in the second quarter of next year. CureVac expects its second-generation vaccine candidates will be in late-stage clinical studies by then.

The decision to withdraw CVnCoV from the EMA approval process came at a cost, though. The company had an advance purchase agreement with the European Commission to supply 405 million doses of the vaccine if it secured approval.

Now what

Can the vaccine stock recover? Perhaps. CureVac and GlaxoSmithKline are accelerating their efforts to develop a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine. The companies hope to begin clinical development within the next few months with the goal of winning regulatory approval sometime next year.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Abbott Laboratories Shot Higher Today

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) easily surmounted Hump Day, rising by 3.4% and trouncing the S&P 500 index's gain as it did so. The reason was the company's impressive third quarter, the results of which were published that morning. So what. For the quarter, Abbott posted year-over-year sales growth of 23%, as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Is on Fire on Wednesday

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) charged sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 18.7%. As of 12:39 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 7.9%. The catalyst that sent the social media company higher was a report that Pinterest has attracted a big-name suitor. So what. Rumors emerged that digital payments kingpin...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market

Realty Income and Costco can shield your portfolio during rough times. Square and Shopify look expensive, and a bear market might be a great opportunity to buy them. Investors often fear bear markets. But as much as we enjoy bull markets, we also need to embrace the bumpy periods too as part and parcel of how the markets work. We can learn to appreciate these periods by having a solidly diversified portfolio of stocks that work for us in different investing environments -- and by using bear markets to identify companies with strong, long-term opportunities that should soar when the bull comes back.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Novavax shares tumble after report on vaccine manufacturing difficulties

Novavax shares tumbled 16% in premarket action after Politico reported it faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards, citing three people with direct knowledge of the company's problems. The report said Novavax's troubles mean the international consortium known as COVAX is now likely to fall short of its 2 billion dose target to lower and middle-income countries by the end of 2022 by more than 1 billion doses. The report said Novavax's difficulties are more concerning than the analytics and testing issues disclosed in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Novavax told Politico that it still plans on filing for emergency use authorization by the end of the year and will fulfill all its committed doses both in the U.S. and globally.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaxosmithkline#Stock#Cvac#Gsk#Ema#The European Commission
MarketWatch

Biogen's stock is up on strong earnings; new Alzheimer's drug had $300,000 in sales in Q3

Shares of Biogen Inc. were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat expectations for the third quarter despite lower-than-expected utilization of Aduhelm, its controversial and closely watched new Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen had net income of $329.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $701.5 million, or $4.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.47, against a FactSet consensus of $4.09. Biogen's revenue was $2.7 billion in the third quarter of the year, down 18% from $3.37 billion...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Plunged Today

A Scottish investment firm reported a large position in the stock. The company is providing support services regarding COVID-19 testing in Texas. While the market's enthusiasm for synthetic biology specialist, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), was undeniable yesterday, investors seem less interested today despite the company announcing some interesting news. The stock soared more than 20% yesterday; however, it gave back some of those gains in today's session.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

Ford's CEO has moved aggressively to put the company back on a profitable growth path, and Wall Street is taking note. Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Stride Stock Just Popped 7%

Shares of K-12 online education software stock Stride (NYSE:LRN) -- the company formerly known as K12 -- got an A grade on Wall Street this afternoon, rising 7% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after its earnings report last night. Expected to lose $0.14 per share on $359.5 million in sales in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Hexo Stocks Dropped

After glowing a healthy shade of green yesterday, marijuana stocks are wilting on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) down 2.6%, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) tumbling 2.8%, and Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) off a more disturbing 6.7% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. And if you ask me, this looks like a classic case...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Green Brick Partners Are Up Today

Greenlight Capital, a major shareholder of Green Brick Partners, noted the company's strong returns in its Q3 letter to investors. Greenlight Capital also remains positive on the housing market. What happened. Shares of the homebuilder and development company Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) rose as much as 13% today after one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Brinker International Stock Is Falling Today

Brinker International is being hurt by new COVID cases and inflation. A labor shortage is hitting hard, causing wages to rise, along with higher commodity costs. Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) were falling 5% in midday trading Wednesday after the owner of the Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant chains provided a business update for its fiscal 2022 first quarter.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

Today, Radius Health told investors its experimental breast cancer drug elacestrant significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced-stage breast cancer in a phase 3 trial. Elacestrant provided a significant benefit for patients who had tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 mutations, and for the overall population. What happened. Shares of...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Just Fell 13%

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday, with the stock dropping 13% by 1 p.m. EDT. The tech-focused acquisitions specialist announced a surprise management shake-up. So what. The company has appointed a new CEO and CFO, with Lisa King now stepping into the top management position....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Healthcare Services Group Dived by 14% Today

With a significant miss on the bottom line in its latest quarter, Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) made for a sickly stock on Wednesday. The shares dived by 14%, even though the quarter was actually a mixed one for the company. So what. Healthcare Services Group's third-quarter results, published Wednesday morning,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

The meme-stock favorite has been volatile. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock climbed more than 14% on Tuesday. The Canadian cannabis company opened at $10.17, then rose to as high as $11.63 during the day. The stock was as high as $63.91 in February, but has been on a steady decline since. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy