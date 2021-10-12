CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Oregon-based coffee chain to open first location in San Antonio

By Mitchell Parton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oregon-based chain of coffee shops is planning its first location in the Alamo City, and no, this one is not Dutch Bros. Black Rock Coffee Bar aims to open a location at 13980 Nacogdoches Road early next year, a company representative confirmed. The chain serves coffees, teas, smoothies and other drinks.

EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
expressnews.com

Weed on wheels: Texas dispensary brings first mobile clinic to San Antonio

Seeking to raise awareness about Texas’s medical marijuana program, one dispensary is taking its show on the road and bringing it to San Antonio. San Marcos-based medical marijuana company Goodblend Texas launched the Cannabus — a 36-foot bus that has been retrofitted as a mobile dispensary and physician’s office so that potential customers can speak with medical professionals about whether they are eligible for the state’s medical marijuana program.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

One of Mexico City’s Biggest Taco Chains Opens First U.S. Location in Hollywood

While Mexico City is a torta city, its variety of regional taco styles are world famous and coveted items for travelers to Mexico’s street food capital. There are multiple trompos slicing al pastor in every neighborhood, sweaty tacos de canasta (basket steamed tacos), suadero (beef belly), and offal simmering in silver discs of fat from tacos de fritanga (fried tacos) vendors. And there’s an endless menu of guisados, where tacos are covered with Mexican rice to absorb the liquid from colorful stews, braises, and deep fried foods. But perhaps the most popular tacos for locals in CDMX are tacos a la plancha, where slender steaks, thinly-sliced bone-in pork chops, spicy longaniza or chorizo, cecina (salt cured beef), and other meats are cooked on a flat top, then wrapped in a corn tortilla dressed with salsas and often generous sides like whole beans, nopales, grilled onions, and fried potatoes.
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

Atomic Wings Opens First Location in Ridgewood, New York

Grand Opening Celebration Thursday October 14, 11am - 9pm; Live DJ from 5-7pm; Earn a chance to win a Sony PlayStation 5; Free Waffle Fries to the first 100 guests with any purchase. Queens, NY, October 13, 2021 - (PR.com) - Atomic Wings opens their 21st location in Queens, N.Y....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reading Eagle

Rapidly growing Mexican restaurant chain opens Reading location

Abel Vasquez doesn’t run around bragging about how good the food is at his Mexican restaurant, Three Brothers Grill. The reviews his customers leave online speak for themselves. Perhaps even more telling is Three Brothers Grill’s rapid growth. With the grand opening of its new restaurant on the 1600 block...
READING, PA
KSAT 12

Double lawsuits filed against San Antonio McDonald’s and franchisee after hot coffee spills

SAN ANTONIO – The McDonald’s Corporation and San Antonio franchisee Acosta, Inc. are facing two lawsuits filed in Bexar County this month over hot coffee spills. Court documents allege that on two separate occasions at different restaurants, two people had coffee handed to them with loose lids. The coffee spilled on both individuals while they were at the drive-thru windows.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKRC

Florida restaurant chain drives to open 4 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Serving up burgers with a side of automotive history, Ford's Garage says it will open four restaurants in Greater Cincinnati. The Florida restaurant chain has the look of a 1920s gas station with Model Ts and Model As hung above the bar, bathroom fixtures made from gas station items and blue shop clothes used as napkins. Servers wear blue mechanic shirts.
FLORIDA STATE
expressnews.com

Minnesota company buying bankrupt San Antonio buffet restaurant chains' assets

A Minnesota restaurant company received bankruptcy court approval Thursday to purchase the assets of a San Antonio-based operator of various now-shuttered buffet chains. BBQ Holdings Inc. of Minnetonka, Minn., was the winning bidder for substantially all of Fresh Acquisitions’ assets in a deal valued at about $4.7 million. An auction was held Oct. 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
tpr.org

Big Texas Comicon opens busier fall convention season in San Antonio

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center through Sunday. The event celebrates pop culture with celebrity appearances, autograph sessions and more. "There's light saber vendors, there's sword vendors, stickers, comics, action figures, Funko pops, of course is everyone's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

