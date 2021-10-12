CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Don’t overestimate microtransit’s transport potential

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFixed route public transport is not the automotive industry’s sexiest subject, but it is certainly one of its most important. For instance, data from the American Public Transportation Association showed that 9.9 billion trips were completed using public transit in the US in 2019 alone, with 34 million commuters using public transport every weekday. Despite this huge ridership, buses, trains and trams remain a point of contention for frustrated commuters who see these options as unreliable and outdated. Could on-demand microtransit be the solution?

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveworld.com

With microtransit, speed is not everything

On-demand microtransit promises to connect communities that have long been underserved by existing public transportation networks. These are shuttles that can be summoned at whim like an Uber or Lyft, only with a few more seats and in some cases, without a human driver. Buses, trams and trains already run set routes and schedules, and so the aim is to provide greater flexibility. Microtransit also plans to improve accessibility to those without a driver’s license, creating a new link with larger transit hubs and places of interest.
TRAFFIC
foxwilmington.com

Wave Transit launches microtransit service to improve quality of public transportation in Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, Wave Transit launched a new regional on-demand ride-sharing pilot service called RideMICRO. The program hopes to provide flexible transportation to portions of Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties. This one-year pilot project is 100 percent grant funded through a partnership with the North Carolina...
WILMINGTON, NC
freespiritmedia.org

CTA’s transition to fleet of electric buses arriving on schedule

Local commuters know that Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses are not always as prompt as we would like it to be. This makes it all the more impressive that their long-awaited transition to a fleet of electric busses has been running nicely along schedule. The city announced their plan in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans May Change Speed Limits On Highway 99 To Limit Congestion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From 65 to 45 miles per hour? You’ll soon have to double-check the speed limit signs on Highway 99 as speed limits will soon change depending on how much traffic is on the highway. “It’s a mess, it’s a lot of traffic and not enough lanes to drive through,” explained driver, Barbra Loof. Traffic tension is nothing new when it comes to Highway 99. The highway has previously been named the most dangerous roadway in the US. “I’ve lived here for over 30 years and it’s just gotten so congestion, it’s not one of my favorite highways to drive,” Loof...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Public Transit#Microtransit
KESQ News Channel 3

SunLine modifying bus schedule due to driver shortage, looking to hire operators

If you ride the bus in the valley you might want to double check the schedule. Sunline Transit Agency is modifying certain bus routes due to a shortage of bus drivers starting October 17th. “This last Sunday, Sunline Transit Agency moved over to ‘Service Level 2.' What that means is that our local routes are The post SunLine modifying bus schedule due to driver shortage, looking to hire operators appeared first on KESQ.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

Simple and seamless charging vital for mass EV adoption

Many of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) now provide sufficient driving range to meet a typical commuter’s daily needs, but range anxiety remains a huge hurdle in encouraging drivers to switch. There are numerous variables in play and many are related to physical infrastructure. Concerns linger on whether the energy...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Microtransit

On-demand shuttles could soon come to a city, town or campus near you. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how microtransit is being considered by different private and public players; why the sector has proven so turbulent in recent years; and if autonomous driving could be the key to unlocking sustainable profits.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy