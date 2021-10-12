Don’t overestimate microtransit’s transport potential
Fixed route public transport is not the automotive industry’s sexiest subject, but it is certainly one of its most important. For instance, data from the American Public Transportation Association showed that 9.9 billion trips were completed using public transit in the US in 2019 alone, with 34 million commuters using public transport every weekday. Despite this huge ridership, buses, trains and trams remain a point of contention for frustrated commuters who see these options as unreliable and outdated. Could on-demand microtransit be the solution?www.automotiveworld.com
