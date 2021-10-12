Don’t overestimate microtransit’s transport potential

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From 65 to 45 miles per hour? You’ll soon have to double-check the speed limit signs on Highway 99 as speed limits will soon change depending on how much traffic is on the highway. “It’s a mess, it’s a lot of traffic and not enough lanes to drive through,” explained driver, Barbra Loof. Traffic tension is nothing new when it comes to Highway 99. The highway has previously been named the most dangerous roadway in the US. “I’ve lived here for over 30 years and it’s just gotten so congestion, it’s not one of my favorite highways to drive,” Loof...

