Wheeling, W. Va. - After taking last week off, the Wheeling University Men's and Women's Swimming Teams are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Malone University at 1 PM. The young teams got a good baseline last time out and will be looking to continue to improve on their times as they prepare for the Mountain East Conference (MEC)/Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) Championships in mid-February.

