Motorcyclist, 32, dies days after car strikes him in Brooklyn: NYPD

Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD said a 32-year-old motorcyclist died nearly a week after he was struck by a vehicle near a Brooklyn gas station earlier this month.

Police said Robert Ottofaro was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Hamilton Avenue., near Henry Street, on Oct. 2 when he was hit by a 30-year-old female Mercedes-Benz driver, causing him to be ejected and fall onto the roadway.

The female driver remained on scene, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:35 p.m. to find Ottofaro unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the victim to NY Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died six days later.

An investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.