The Artist Insider Ep 2: Addison Rodriquez

My first concert was Willie Nelson in January of 1984. I was only eight years old. My mum took me as her date since my dad was sick. We trekked across town to the Universal/Gibson Amphitheatre which was later demolished for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. I remember it being cold and rainy. Regardless of the weather, Angeleno’s were decked out in their country finest. Dark denim, blinged out belts, rhinestone-embellished cowboy hats and Americana regalia filled the theatre. Both the atmosphere as well as the music were transformative even at that very young age. Marc Myers’ book, Rock Concert: An Oral History as Told by the Artists, Backstage Insiders, and Fans Who Were There takes me back to that very first concert and the many, many more I have been so fortunate to enjoy.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO