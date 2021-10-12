CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Artist Insider Ep 2: Addison Rodriquez

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the second episode of the Artist Insider. This week we feature an astounding fine/digital artist named Addison Rodriquez, also known as Arkimedese. We start by taking a look into his past to find out what the creation behind his unique creation process is. Addison gives us an inside look into the life of an artist by sharing some of his own experiences as well as various insights on overcoming the various mental health issues that can potentially plague an artist.

