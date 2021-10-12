CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review – Luzzu (2021)

By Robert Kojder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten and Directed by Alex Camilleri. Starring Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, David Scicluna, and Frida Cauchi. Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta, is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of black market fishing to provide for his girlfriend and newborn baby.

