More often than not the Torah portion Lech Lecha is translated as “Go for yourself,” however, the Zohar teaches us that this is really translated as “Go into yourself.” Go into yourself to find yourself in order to fix yourself. Rav Kook goes on to teach us that this spiritual journey of going into ourself is how we actually discover and draw closer to Hashem. There is much we can learn from looking at this Torah portion in this new light.

