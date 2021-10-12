Credit Card Review: Citi Premier® Card

"For this year's Best Credit Cards, GOBankingRates looked at the credit card offerings from banks with over $100 billion in total assets as well as the largest three credit unions in terms of total assets. This led us to analyze 139 individual credit cards within 5 distinct categories with 4,704 individual data points across 43 scoring factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "2021 was the first year GOBankingRates looked at a separate 'Best Cash Back Credit Card' category apart from our usual 'Best Rewards Credit Card' category. With the above being said, this year's Best Credit Cards has been GOBankingRates most thorough and detailed examination of the top credit cards on the market for our audience."

