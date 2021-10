In June 2021, CL appeared in a place many of her fans didn’t expect: on the small screen, in a surprise cameo appearance on rapper Lil Dicky’s cult FXX series, Dave. In the show’s Season 2 premiere, CL plays herself as Dave travels to South Korea to record and film a new song with her in hopes of landing a chart hit through the K-pop machine. A winding, half-an-hour of plot later — involving a weed scandal and the country’s mandatory military service requirement for men — CL dumps Dave and his attempts to ride on the coattails of the industry. “I don’t want any of you guys wasting my time,” she tells him in the episode’s last moments, harnessing the bad-b*tch attitude she’s known for. “I love K-pop. I don’t want to be a part of you disrespecting it.”

