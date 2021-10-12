CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partners launch Industry 4.0 campaign to support manufacturers

By Rachel Watson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of economic development entities launched a multicounty initiative to help local employers embrace the future of manufacturing. Lakeshore Advantage, with support from The Right Place, Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED), the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center-West (The Center-West) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), said Thursday, Oct. 7, they launched a West Michigan Industry 4.0 campaign to increase manufacturers’ smart manufacturing technology adoption readiness.

