Partners launch Industry 4.0 campaign to support manufacturers
A group of economic development entities launched a multicounty initiative to help local employers embrace the future of manufacturing. Lakeshore Advantage, with support from The Right Place, Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED), the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center-West (The Center-West) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), said Thursday, Oct. 7, they launched a West Michigan Industry 4.0 campaign to increase manufacturers’ smart manufacturing technology adoption readiness.grbj.com
