CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Airplanes

Some Parents Would Ditch their Kids in Coach if They Were Offered First Class

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very specific survey about flying with children is asking this question…would you leave our kid in coach for a free upgrade to first class?. So, would you still take it, even if you had to leave your kid alone in coach? Over 40% of parents said yes, but it depends on how old they are. The average age they think its okay is 13-and-a-half. Oh and by the way, even parents feel bad for passengers who have to deal with other people’s kids on airplanes. 55% think there should be special “family sections” to sit in.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

Related
cwbradio.com

New Bill Would Allow Parents to Choose Kids' Schools Based on Coronavirus Rules

(Terry Bell, WRN) Republican lawmakers are trying again to let parents choose their kids’ schools based on coronavirus rules. State Representative Barb Dittrich says her bill would let parents open-enroll their students if their local school requires masks or coronavirus vaccinations. The bill also lets parents transfer their kids if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Meet the Tiny Mom Who Gave Birth to Enormous Babies and Went Viral on TikTok

It's a truth almost universally acknowledged that babies are pretty cute. That's one of the chief reasons they so often go viral on the internet. They've got chubby cheeks, little to no hair, and often have dramatic reactions to the things happening around them. Recently, a mom and her two babies have gone viral for reasons that have more to do with their size than anything else.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Barking up the wrong tree! Woman shares the 'unhinged' text messages she received from a date who took issue with her calling herself a 'dog mom' and ranted that 'society is a joke'

A woman has revealed the unhinged text messages she allegedly received from a date who ranted that 'society is a joke' after she called herself a 'dog mom.'. TikTok user Kristen Beatty, 32, from New Jersey, explained in her series of 'Maybe: Brad' videos — a reference to the iPhone's caller ID suggestion feature — that she met him on Hinge, and they soon realized they lived in the same apartment building.
PETS
wmleader.com

NYC schools chief pleads with parents to get kids to class

The city Department of Education has been sending out robocalls to plead with parents to get their kids to class amid apparent ongoing attendance issues. The roughly 40-second recording — voiced by Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter — has so far been sent to thousands of city families in an effort to fill classrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rewind981.com

Some Bakersfield parents have decided to keep there kids at home Monday.

Monday will be a day for protesting for some local parents. There is a flyer from a anonymous source that is asking parents to keep their kids home Monday in protest of the new Covid-19 vaccine. They want parents that disagree with the vaccine to miss work and keep there kids home for the day.
KIDS
saportareport.com

A New Avenue for Self-Empowerment – Families First Joining With Partners in Change to Offer Free Adult Life Coaching

It has been a long-standing practice for business people to receive personal coaching to support their advancement and success. This powerful resource also has been made available to those who enter the military, attend post-secondary education, or end up in a large company with a strong professional development program. People outside these parameters have not had access. Until now.
ATLANTA, GA
FireRescue1

Ditch the discomfort: This new firefighting helmet offers both protection and comfort

Bullard’s new UST-LW fire helmet solves multiple challenges with a sturdy, lightweight design that’s easily cleaned and decontaminated and comes with additional safety options. In San Francisco at the end of the 19th century (1898 to be exact), Edward Dickinson Bullard started a company that supplied essential equipment to gold...
wfxb.com

Ding Dong, Anybody Home…What Was This Delivery Person Thinking?

Anyone with a front door that opens out will recognize the issue with this. A delivery driver placed a full cup of coffee right where the door opens, basically trapping the homeowner inside the house unless risking a spill of their order! It’s not clear how they eventually dealt with it. For those wondering, the person who ordered the food had no other exit at their residence.
LIFESTYLE
wfxb.com

Wedding Party in Shock After Little Boy Accidentally Loses Rings

A little boy had exactly one job at his uncle’s wedding: to be the ring bearer. All was going well until he got to the altar and dropped the pillow with the rings on it! At first everyone laughed it off…but then they were screaming in horror. The rings had fallen through the cracks of the floor and were lost forever!
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy