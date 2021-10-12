Some Parents Would Ditch their Kids in Coach if They Were Offered First Class

A very specific survey about flying with children is asking this question…would you leave our kid in coach for a free upgrade to first class?. So, would you still take it, even if you had to leave your kid alone in coach? Over 40% of parents said yes, but it depends on how old they are. The average age they think its okay is 13-and-a-half. Oh and by the way, even parents feel bad for passengers who have to deal with other people’s kids on airplanes. 55% think there should be special “family sections” to sit in.