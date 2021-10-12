Google’s Private Compute Services app appears on the Play Store

One of the new privacy features introduced in Android 12 is Private Compute Core, a secure partition within the operating system that stores and processes machine learning data. Not a lot of details of how it works have been released, though we know that it holds data for three machine learning features: Live Caption, Now Playing, and Smart Reply. The point of the Private Compute Core is that features powered by it don’t have direct access to the Internet, but many machine learning and AI features need to be updated from time to time with new and improved models. Now the Private Compute Services app has surfaced on the Google Play Store, after being announced last month.