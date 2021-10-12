Nearly 6 million children are driven into severe hunger by the hot, dry shifts of a strong El Niño

Over the last year and a half, the 1-in-100-year COVID-19 pandemic drove millions of children into hunger. But every four to seven years, an El Niño causes weather patterns to shift across the tropics, leading to warmer temperatures and precipitation changes and widespread impacts on agriculture, infectious diseases, conflicts and more. During a single bad El Niño, nearly 6 million children are driven into undernutrition as a result, according to a study in Nature Communications. That's at least 70 percent and perhaps up to three times the number of children who have gone hungry because of the pandemic.