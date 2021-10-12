CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Nearly 6 million children are driven into severe hunger by the hot, dry shifts of a strong El Niño

By University of Chicago
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year and a half, the 1-in-100-year COVID-19 pandemic drove millions of children into hunger. But every four to seven years, an El Niño causes weather patterns to shift across the tropics, leading to warmer temperatures and precipitation changes and widespread impacts on agriculture, infectious diseases, conflicts and more. During a single bad El Niño, nearly 6 million children are driven into undernutrition as a result, according to a study in Nature Communications. That's at least 70 percent and perhaps up to three times the number of children who have gone hungry because of the pandemic.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Changing ocean currents are driving extreme winter weather

Throughout Earth's oceans runs a conveyor belt of water. Its churning is powered by differences in the water's temperature and saltiness, and weather patterns around the world are regulated by its activity. A pair of researchers studied the Atlantic portion of this worldwide conveyor belt called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Innovative models predict effects of climate change on nor'easters

Argonne-developed high-resolution models predict the effect of climate change on the extratropical storms that bear down on the Northeast in the winter. These days, we expect studies regarding climate change to illustrate some distressing outcomes. Droughts are more widespread, wildfires more frequent, hurricanes more powerful. But results from a recent...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New research shows scientific agreement on anthropogenic nature of climate change strengthened since 2009

Scientific support for the link between human activity and climate change has strengthened to the extent that there is now near universal agreement. Whereas in 1996, reports hedged statements with phrases such as "the balance of evidence suggests…" (Houston et al 1996), this evolved to "it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century" (Qin et al., 2014) and the more recent observation that "human influence on the climate system is now an established fact" (2021 IPCC Technical Summary).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Predicting famines using rainfall season start

The first rains that signal the beginning of the growing season kick off a flurry of activities in rural, agricultural communities. Farmers decide when to plant, how much labor to allocate, how many resources to devote to that season's crop and so on. For those in the famine response community,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Drought#Nature Communications
Phys.org

Astronomers detect signs of an atmosphere stripped from a planet in a giant impact

Young planetary systems generally experience extreme growing pains, as infant bodies collide and fuse to form progressively larger planets. In our own solar system, the Earth and moon are thought to be products of this type of giant impact. Astronomers surmise that such smashups should be commonplace in early systems, but they have been difficult to observe around other stars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study reveals patterns of fern communities turnover during the late triassic mass extinction

The end-Triassic mass extinction (ETME), one of the five most severe extinction events in Earth history, caused the disappearance of ~80 percent of all species. The severity of land plant diversity loss is not well understood. Plant macrofossils usually have a limited stratigraphic resolution, but tracking their species diversity and lived environment can provide a more intuitive and effective method for studying the extinction rate and evolution mode of terrestrial vegetation.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Remoteness does not enhance coral reef resilience, according to marine ecologists

There's a widespread hypothesis that links the resilience of coral reefs with their remoteness from human activities—the farther away they are from people, the more likely corals are to bounce back from disturbances. "The idea is that these coral reefs might serve as arks, that they could harbor biodiversity and...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers zero in on methane released from reservoirs

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that accounts for about a fifth of today's global warming. In addition to methane emitted from livestock and other agricultural practices, the gas is also spewed from the production, transport, and burning of fossil fuels and the breakdown of organic material. Methane is released into the atmosphere continually. Scientists track these emissions to use in climate modeling and greenhouse gas budgeting studies, so accurate measurements and emissions modeling systems are crucial.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Ocean acidity data affirms predictions of changes to El Nino conditions

Score one for a key climate change prediction. A multi-institutional research team led by Yale and the University of St. Andrews has confirmed a major finding of climate models regarding changes that may occur to Pacific Ocean currents—including those that drive El Niño events—with just a few degrees of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Long-term greenhouse gas influence on retreating glaciers

Research conducted in the Southern Alps by Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington's Dr. Shaun Eaves and others shows greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, have been integral to the retreat of Aotearoa's glaciers for at least the past 5,000 to 7,000 years, since the mid-Holocene epoch. They made their discovery...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

New sensor detects low air humidity

Measuring air humidity is important in many areas. However, conventional sensors in hygrometers have so far not been able to determine a very low water vapor content. Physicists at the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Yuri Gagarin Technical University in Russia have now developed a new sensor. It detects even the smallest amounts of water molecules that sink to its surface. The detector is based on highly conductive materials known as MXenes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Toxoplasmosis in wild animals found to be more common in dense urban areas

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Canada has found evidence that the parasitic disease toxoplasmosis is more common in wild animals that live in or around large urban areas. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their analysis of data collected by other researchers looking into various aspects of the disease.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists discover how bacteria use liquid protein droplets to overcome stress

Scientists have revealed how bacteria make tiny liquid droplets from proteins to help them survive harsh environments and thus reduce their chances of being killed by antibiotics. The study reveals how aggresomes—miniscule liquid droplets assembled from several different proteins—form in response to increasing the stress experienced by bacteria, and that...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

First artificial scaffolds for studying plant cell growth

As a baby seedling emerges from the depths of the soil, it faces a challenge: gravity's downward push. To succeed, the plant must sense the force, then push upward with an even greater force. Visible growth is proof that the seedling has won against the force of gravity. What we...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers observe enhanced bulk photovoltaic effect in 2D ferroelectric material

Bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE) is widely used in generating electricity. As a process of energy transference from photons to electrons and of voltage formation within ferroelectric material, BPVE acts like a dam, raising up "water" (voltage) to generate "power" (electric currents). Researchers have realized high photovoltage beyond theoretical Shockley-Queisser (SQ) limit in previous studies, however, the density of photocurrent generated through conventional methods remains relatively low.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Humans did not cause woolly mammoths to go extinct—climate change did: study

For five million years, woolly mammoths roamed the earth until they vanished for good nearly 4,000 years ago—and scientists have finally proved why. The hairy cousins of today's elephants lived alongside early humans and were a regular staple of their diet—their skeletons were used to build shelters, harpoons were carved from their giant tusks, artwork featuring them is daubed on cave walls, and 30,000 years ago, the oldest known musical instrument, a flute, was made out of a mammoth bone.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers discover first dinosaur era crab fully preserved in amber

Fossils trapped in amber provide a unique snapshot of the anatomy, biology, and ecology of extinct organisms. The most common fossils found in amber, which is formed from resin exuded from tree bark, are land-dwelling animals, mainly insects. But on very rare occasions scientists discover amber housing an aquatic organism.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy