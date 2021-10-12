CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks’ staff communications -sources

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a broad inquiry into how Wall Street banks are keeping track of employees’ digital communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. SEC enforcement staff contacted multiple banks in recent weeks to check whether they have been...

