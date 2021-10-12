Maximize Your Backyard This Fall

As the leaves start to turn and the weather becomes cooler, you might see that your makeup colors are not quite right. We lose the warmth of the summer glow, freckles fade, and your skin may start to look and feel a bit drier. Debby Hagie is back from Merle Norman to explain why Fall is a good time to get your foundation checked. It's a free service from Merle Norman. They always recommend checking your foundation color every time you come replenish it. They can swatch the color on your jawline NOT on your wrist. They look for the color to “melt” into your coloring and to the tones in your neck. They often will choose 3 colors to compare to make sure you are getting the best shade.

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO