Pit Bull Puppy Stolen During Break-in Dedham Found, Taken to Shelter, Owner Says

A pit bull puppy that police in Dedham, Massachusetts, had been looking for after being stolen in a house break on Sunday night has been found, its owner said Monday. Dedham police said they received a report around 8:20 p.m. Sunday of the break-in on Bussey Street. When they got there, the resident told them they had left the home for short period of time and when they returned they found signs of forced entry in the rear of the home.