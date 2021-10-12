CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

‘Teacher of the Year’ could be fired over vax mandate

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Donlon, Aleksandra Bush
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qd6Lt_0cOpNnag00

WALLINGFORD, Conn. ( NewsNation Now ) —  A former physical education teacher of the year could be fired over his decision to not get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested.

“Currently, I am on unpaid leave from my school,” Kahseim Outlaw, a teacher at Lyman High School, said on The Donlon Report.

In September, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring school staff get vaccinated or tested.

Outlaw believes getting the vaccine should be a personal choice and he has decided not to get one.

“I’m a personal advocate, a big advocate, for personal health and the choices that we make with our medicine and with our medical procedures and therefore I believe it’s it’s my own choice on how to maintain that and how to manage it,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw, who says he isn’t opposed to vaccines, also decided not get tested for the virus weekly.

‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates

“Going to test for something that I may or may not have on a consistent basis is deemed for me, on a personal level, an unnecessary medical procedure,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw says has was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and believes he may have antibodies, although he has not been tested.

When pressed by Joe Donlon on whether he would get the vaccine if he knew he didn’t have antibodies, Outlaw said no.

“I have a lot of faith and belief in my own body and my natural immune response to take care of myself and heal from whatever infectious disease that might come next,” Outlaw said.

He’s waiting for the school board’s decision on his employment.

“Until then, I’ll be working on a game plan to try to, you know, put food on the table, keep a smile on my face and stay healthy,” Outlaw said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Where states stand on unemployment for workers fired over vaccination mandates

Generally, healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates likely can't collect unemployment benefits, although there may be exceptions based on the state and a worker's situation, employment experts told CNBC. Some healthcare workers have already been fired for noncompliance, and some have resigned or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Teacher fired over mask requirement has no regrets

SHERIDAN — Amanda Smith probably won’t be returning to her classroom at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, not after Sheridan County School District No. 2 terminated her for refusing to comply with the district’s mask requirement. Smith is one of three Sheridan County School District No. 2 staff members terminated...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
riverdalepress.com

No shortages at schools yet over COVID vax mandate

Bill de Blasio hasn’t been shy about his desire for the city’s public schools to go entirely back to in-person learning this year, after nearly 18 months of remote and hybrid classes. The mayor took a big step toward ensuring those plans weren’t ultimately derailed, issuing an expansive coronavirus vaccination...
BROOKLYN, NY
foxillinois.com

2 District 186 teachers told to follow vaccine mandate or get fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two longtime Springfield public school teachers could soon be fired for not complying with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Kadence Kohn, a teacher at Southeast High School, and Kingsley Keys of Franklin Middle School have refused to either show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, according to district officials.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Mandates#Newsnation Now#Lyman High School#The Donlon Report
Virginia Mercury

Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Even as Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus is continuing to infect children at much higher rates than it was last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health. The data, released Monday, comes amid continuing debate over the risk of COVID-19 to children and the prospect […] The post Children now account for more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAJ

2,902 new COVID-19 cases reported, 70.7% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 2,902 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing state totals to 1,513,332 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 105 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
TheConversationAU

COVID-19 cases rise when schools open – but more so when teachers and students don't wear masks

As students return to schools in Victoria and New South Wales after months of lockdowns, many people may be worried about the risks to their kids – and transmission overall. The role that schools play in transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been difficult to work out, but new evidence can finally answer that question. Schools do amplify community transmission, but the good news is that some relatively simple mitigation measures can make schools much safer places. To successfully navigate the next phase of the pandemic and protect our kids, we need to switch to a so-called “vaccine-plus” strategy –...
EDUCATION
WTAJ

DHS launches EBT pandemic assistance hotline

HARRISBURG — If you have had an issue with your child’s Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, now there is a number you can call. On Tuesday, the Department of Human Services announced the launch of a live hotline to assist families with the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program. Pennsylvanians who have not received […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

1K+
Followers
834
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy