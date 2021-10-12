CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Millcreek PD looking for suspect in counterfeit money case

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dA3Kc_0cOpNfWs00

The Millcreek Police Department is investigating an incident where counterfeit money was used at a local pet store.

The Millcreek Police Department believe this man pictured above is their suspect. He is a heavy-set black man who was wearing a blue jacket and red shoes at the time of the transaction. He was seen getting out of a red Chevy sedan bearing an Ohio registration.

Millcreek Police need help identifying people of interest in theft case

Anyone that is able to identify this person in the photos, please contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online HERE .

Marie E.
8d ago

I've often wondered how law enforcement can be sure that the person paying with counterfeit currency is the printer? (criminal) Isn't it possible that a stop at a convenience store, fast food, dollar store could end up w you being unknowingly 3 hands down the chain?

