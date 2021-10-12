Millcreek PD looking for suspect in counterfeit money case
The Millcreek Police Department is investigating an incident where counterfeit money was used at a local pet store.
The Millcreek Police Department believe this man pictured above is their suspect. He is a heavy-set black man who was wearing a blue jacket and red shoes at the time of the transaction. He was seen getting out of a red Chevy sedan bearing an Ohio registration.Millcreek Police need help identifying people of interest in theft case
Anyone that is able to identify this person in the photos, please contact Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Presnar at 814-838-9515 ext. 550. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online HERE .
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 4