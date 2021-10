A recent visit with my wife to our granddaughter, Grace, currently a student at the University of Wisconsin in River Falls, triggered a number of intriguing reactions. First, and most delightful, was the impression the River Falls campus made on both of us as Grace guided us around. The beauty and placement of the many brick buildings engendered a feeling of calm and dignity often missing in places of higher learning. It took me a few minutes to realize the good vibes came, in part, from the absence of vehicular traffic in the center of campus, where the buildings were linked by sidewalks instead of streets, thus avoiding the sounds and odors of cars and trucks and buses.

