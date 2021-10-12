CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

More Parents are Homeschooling While on the Road

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome call it “skoolie” while others refer to it as roam schooling…and according to RV Industry Association, approximately 400,000 Americans have opted for this lifestyle since last year. The main draws behind the lifestyle are enriching quality time and monitoring what children are learning while granting their little ones the chance to explore the country. If you’re wondering how families can afford life on the road…one mom says her husband picks up odd construction and repair gigs throughout the states and another family rents out their former home on Air BNB!

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
chesapeakefamily.com

Homeschooling with Bubbie: Time for the Important Stuff – Good Parenting

Prior to the pandemic, I would say that I lived a pretty fast-paced life – about 7 days a week of keeping Chesapeake Children’s Museum going as well as a handful of other endeavors. With the imposed stay-at-home order, and the museum closed indefinitely, I soon found plenty to keep me busy at home. Years of neglect invited me to organize the pantry, match up tops and bottoms for all the plastic food storage boxes under the kitchen counter, recycle outdated handouts for my childcare and parenting workshops, resurrect a sewing corner, and tidy up a space upstairs as a presentable Zoom room. Outside the house were green spaces, and some bare spaces, begging for attention. With the neighbor’s permission, my husband and I lopped off a couple of trees and some vines that had been slowly encroaching on the sunshine for a backyard garden. Over the past two summers, with time for sowing, tending, and harvesting, I’ve grown the best veggie gardens I’ve ever had.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

One-third of Canadians think parents will still send children to school while sick

More than one-third of Canadians don't trust parents to keep their children home from school if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. This is just one of the compelling findings of the Taking the Pulse of Canada national survey conducted by the University of Saskatchewan's (USask) Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR), which received responses from 1,000 Canadian adults 18 years of age and older, contacted between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28 via landlines and cellphone.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Rents#The Lifestyle#Quality Time#Schooling#Rv Industry Association#Americans#Air Bnb
Times Herald-Record

Homeschoolers and horseback riding, perfect together

MONTGOMERY - Nicole Borrico had always wanted to homeschool her children. COVID gave her the push. “It’s a lot easier than you think it is. The greatest thing about homeschooling is you get to teach your kids what they’re interested in,” Borrico said. “You learn through experience and you’re more hands-on.”
MONTGOMERY, NY
chesapeakefamily.com

Homeschooling with Bubbie: Dreams Take Flight – Good Parenting

In high school I read Teaching as a Subversive Activity by Neil Postman and Charles Weingartner as well as Summerhill: a Radical Approach to Child Rearing. Both books acknowledged that the education I had received to that point had often been impersonal and limiting. Don’t get me wrong, I had had a few great teachers, but the overall system was, even at that time, long overdue for improvement. Fifty years later, with a career path that shied away from public school teaching, I now have the chance to provide a very individualized education to two very special students who happen to be my grandchildren.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
wbhm.org

More Black families in Birmingham find freedom in homeschooling

When you google “homeschoolers” most of the images that pop up show white, evangelical families. But there’s new evidence that the face of homeschooling is changing. Data from the 2020 Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows the number of Black families homeschooling has gone up five-fold in the last year, and it’s no different in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy