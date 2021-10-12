More Parents are Homeschooling While on the Road
Some call it “skoolie” while others refer to it as roam schooling…and according to RV Industry Association, approximately 400,000 Americans have opted for this lifestyle since last year. The main draws behind the lifestyle are enriching quality time and monitoring what children are learning while granting their little ones the chance to explore the country. If you’re wondering how families can afford life on the road…one mom says her husband picks up odd construction and repair gigs throughout the states and another family rents out their former home on Air BNB!www.wfxb.com
