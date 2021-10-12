Undying is a zombie survival game where you've already been bitten
Undying (not to be confused with Clive Barker's Undying) is a zombie survival sim with a twist: There's no hope of survival. As the game begins, a young woman named Anling has already been bitten, and the undead infection is slowly overtaking her. Her task is not to survive—she's not going to, that's a foregone conclusion—but to spend the remaining few days she has left preparing her young son for her passing.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0