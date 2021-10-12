Undying is a zombie survival game where you've already been bitten

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What game are you tempted to replay whenever it's mentioned?. Long ago, when we still huddled around the campfire in fear of screeching dot-matrix printers as they stalked the plains, walkthroughs used to be .txt files with ASCII art. Sometimes they had FAQs at the end suggesting a long and arcane history of beefs between competing writers. It was a different time. Now, you're more likely to find a professionally written guide or an expansive wiki. Either that or have to scrub back and forth through a YouTube video with the sound turned down so you don't have to listen to someone talk.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO