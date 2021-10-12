CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Massachusetts high school has received approval to lift face mask requirement for COVID vaccinated individuals, education officials say

By Melissa Hanson
 8 days ago
Hopkinton High School has become the first school in Massachusetts to receive approval from the state to lift a face mask requirement for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The high school requested approval to lift the requirement and got approval from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary...

#Private Schools#Covid#Hopkinton High School#Dese
