CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Fourth largest RAM manufacturer warns of impending price correction

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may not recognize the name Nanya in the same way you might Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, but it is still a major player in the DRAM manufacturing industry. In fact, Nanya Technology Corporation is the world's fourth-largest DRAM manufacturer. So when it reveals that a price correction is on the way, it's worth sitting up and listening.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrustedReviews

Forget the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 just plummeted in price

After a great phone but don’t want to break the bank? You can snatch up the iPhone 12 for under £620 with this deal. These iPhone 12 models are Certified Refurbished, having been verified by Apple itself for their quality, and come with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE at risk of 15% correction as Death Cross emerges

Dogecoin price suffers a blow following the appearance of a death cross on the daily chart. DOGE may see a drop of 15% as selling pressure continues to suppress the token’s growth. Until Dogecoin price slices through either of the governing trend lines of the chart pattern, it may continue...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand Price Analysis: ALGO remains bullish despite correcting below $1.85

The price of Algorand is currently bullish. The cryptocurrency market performed well overnight, with ALGO/USD posting a significant gain. The $1.90 resistance has been broken, and the bulls are in control!. The price of Algorand is presently bullish, as a significant advance was achieved during the previous 24 hours, and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Manufacturing Industry#Micron#Powerpoint#Amd Best#Chromebooks
Tom's Hardware

DRAM-Maker Expects Price Correction by End of 2021

During Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corporation's Q3 results presentation last Friday, president Dr. Pei-Ing Lee said he expects DRAM pricing to undergo a downwards correction by year end, compensating from recent DRAM pricing increases on a global level. This stems from the current market and supply chain conditions, which might actually be conspiring towards this predicted decline.
ELECTRONICS
Street.Com

Interest Rates and Energy Prices Drive Further Corrective Action

The second bull trap of the week was sprung overnight as concerns about a spike in energy prices combined with higher interest rates and inflation are causing concern. Big cap technology stocks like the FATMAAN names tend to be more sensitive to interest rates, and that is where the brunt of the damage is occurring.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

World's fourth-largest DRAM-maker says cheaper memory prices are coming

Forward-looking: While the chip crisis isn't going away for some time, it's starting to look more likely that we'll at least see DRAM prices fall over the next few months. According to the world's fourth-largest memory maker, a "correction" is coming later in 2021. As reported by The Register, the...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA corrects near $2.10

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD set a lower low overnight. Cardano is likely to regain some of the loss today. ADA/USD is in a strong selling mode today, with the price sliding to a new low after a solid drop over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate ADA/USD to recover some of its losses later today as bears run out of steam.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Black Friday SSD deals 2021: the fastest PC storage for the best price

Jump straight to the deals you want... Storage is one of the few areas where you can expect some blinding deals this Black Friday sales season. The silicon shortage is still wreaking havoc with the graphics card market and everyone's system-building plans, but as we transition from SATA SSDs to PCIe 3.0 drives, and on to PCIe 4.0 drives, there are some serious bargains to be had out there. Especially as Intel's Alder Lake is ushering in support for PCIe 5.0.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Intel Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Intel will soon release its Q3 results, but investors hoping for a turnaround may have to wait a while. The chipmaker's product roadmap indicates that it could do better in the long run. Intel's cheap valuation makes it an enticing bet right now considering the potential improvements in its long-term...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe for unlimited distance wireless charging. "The 1W Active Energy Harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling at-any-distance over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of Internet of Things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more," the company said. The stock has gained 11.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

Noctua fan mod turns an unusable RX 5700 XT GPU into a beast

It turns out that a whole lot more of you were into the Asus X Noctua RTX 3070 than I had expected. Good on you, it's a beauty. So with that in mind, let me turn your attention to this creation by serial overclocker der8auer: their very own AMD RX 5700 XT Noctua Edition.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals 2021: offers on the best pre-built gaming rigs

Cyber Monday isn't just about sweeping up the Black Friday leftovers, there will still be gaming PC deals around at the start of Cyber Week. There may even be some retailers who have held back specific machines to sell for Cyber Monday. It's worth noting, however, that you've still only got a month until Christmas from there, and a lot of full system builds can have lead times that stretch to a couple of months.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy